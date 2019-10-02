The Waxahachie YMCA unveiled a newly renovated basketball court thanks to the Dallas Mavericks Foundation.

A record number of kids and supporters turned out to see Dallas Mavericks star players Dwight Powell, 28, and Maxi Kleber, 27, who were on hand for the dedication ceremony, Sept. 27.

“I wish I’d had something like this when I grew up, because this is great,” Kleber told onlookers. “It’s great to see all the sponsors, Sprite, the Mavs Foundation and everybody coming together to make something like this happen. “It’s an honor to be here because we love interacting with the kids. This is their place.”

The renovation was well needed as the court had been taking a beating since it first opened in the 1990s. Powell challenged the kids to make full use of their new and shiny court, outlined in the Mavericks’ signature blue color.

“Take advantage of this. This is a great gym. Use it. Enjoy it. And share it with all your friends,” Powell advised. “The Mavs Foundation and all the sponsors have done a great job and it’s a blast because we love basketball. And it’s a privilege to be able to give back to communities. That’s something that all the players take very seriously.”

The foundation said this was its 26th basketball court renovation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over 23 years. Additionally, the foundation has built 17 reading and learning centers.

The Y, established in 1985, is a charitable organization with a focus on youth development.