The Daily Light’s guide for all things fun and family entertainment for this weekend includes:



1. Odd Fest returns to Waxahachie this Saturday in its fifth year. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Singleton Plaza, 200 N College St. in Waxahachie. More than 30 Texas artists will be on hand to display art and perform live music throughout the day. There will also be vendors, food, craft beer and tours of historic downtown properties. This year will also include a parade beginning at 10 a.m. around the downtown square. The event, presented by Waxahachie Oddfellows #80, raises money annually to help restore the Odd Fellows 1912 Lodge Hall downtown. Admission is free for all guests.

2. Vintage Market Days of South Central Texas will be going on all weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event will take place at the Ellis County Expo Center, 2300 W Highway 287 Byp in Waxahachie. Tickets for the event are available at the gate: Friday’s ticket will be $10 and Saturday’s will be $5. Children under 12 get in free, and tickets are good for re-entry all weekend long. An upscale covered market, Vintage Market Days has something for everyone, including original artworks, clothing and jewelry, home furnishings, seasonal plantings, food and more. Over 100 unique vendors will be on site, as will musicians performing live.

3. Saturday Mornings at Minnie, hosted by Ennis Main Street, will host the Perot Tech Truck this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Minnie Mcdowal Park in Ennis. The goal of the TECH Truck is to engage youth in hands-on, maker-based science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) experiences that foster creativity and confidence. The TECH Truck brings hands-on discovery directly to community centers programs, libraries, parks, public events, out of school programs, and more — providing science-based experiences for the public. Come tinker and create!

4.The KDD Foundation will bring the 2019 Walk, Roll and Stroll event to Mountain Peak Community Park in Midlothian on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The park is located at 6441 Hill Drive in Midlothian. The event is a celebration and fundraiser for children with disabilities and their families who live south of DFW. In conjunction with world Cerebral Palsy day on Oct. 6, the Midlothian community will gather for this event to prove that a life without limits is possible for children affected by disease or disability. In its first year, the event will host MISD cheerleaders and other volunteers, vendors, music and more.

5. The Waxahachie Downtown Farmer’s Market’s Taste of Market event Saturday will feature the third annual chili cook-off. The weather has cooled down and the market sellers plan to fire up their crock pots, so come sample a variety of fiery hot to pretty hot to maybe mild chili, cooked up by the market sellers. Market shoppers get to sample and be the judge. The winner gets bragging rights until next year. This is a fun day for all. There may even be some recipes and tips shared, so come join the fun while enjoying the last few weeks of the market’s outdoor season.