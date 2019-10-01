Midlothian at Aledo

What: District 5-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Records: Midlothian 4-1, 2-1; Aledo 3-1, 2-0

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/522

Last year: Aledo won 48-29

Last week: Midlothian lost to Burleson Centennial 23-21; Aledo beat Everman 42-13

Players to watch: Midlothian: RB Ethan Hill, QB Tate Corbin; Aledo: WR Monterren Parks, QB Jake Bishop

Update: Aledo is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A Division II according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … The Panthers held Centennial to just 157 total yards but suffered their first loss on a 33-yard FG at the final horn … Aledo’s Bishop has completed 75% of his pass attempts for 1,122 yards and 13 TDs with no interceptions.

Dallas Jefferson at Red Oak

What: District 6-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Billy Goodloe Stadium

Records: Jefferson 0-4, 0-1; Red Oak 3-1, 1-0

Last year: Red Oak won 66-0

Last week: Both teams were idle

Players to watch: Jefferson: WR JaDavion Durton, QB Johnathon Ware; Red Oak: QB Joshua Ervin, RB CJ Palmer

Update: The entire district enjoyed an open date last Friday … Hawks head coach Chris Ross notched his 100th career win against South Oak Cliff 2 weeks ago … Jefferson has been outscored 221-33 this season and has been shut out in each of its last 2 games.

Royse City at Ennis

What: District 8-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lion Memorial Stadium

Records: Royse City 4-0, 2-0; Ennis 4-1, 3-0

Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM

Last year: Ennis won 26-7

Last week: Royse City beat Forney 34-7; Ennis beat Terrell 37-0

Players to watch: Royse City: RB Bryce Martinez, WR Payton Petroff; Ennis: QB Collin Drake, WR Laylon Spencer

Update: Two of the 3 remaining unbeatens in 8-5A (II) will play to see which one remains atop the district race … Ennis’ Drake is 51 yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard passing mark for the year … Royse City’s defense made 7 sacks and intercepted 4 passes against Forney.

Caddo Mills at Ferris

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Yellowjacket Stadium

Records: Caddo Mills 3-1; Ferris 1-4

Broadcast: KLVQ 1410 AM / 94.5 FM

Last year: Ferris won 41-35

Last week: Caddo Mills was idle; Ferris lost to Mabank 58-28

Players to watch: Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, RB Savion Neal; Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, RB Jeremiah Harrison

Update: The teams have 1 common opponent, Quinlan Ford, which Caddo Mills beat, 42-20 and Ferris lost to, 48-41 … Harrison got loose or 214 yards on 24 carries and a TD for the Yellowjackets at Mabank … Townley has passed for 881 yards and leads the Foxes with 344 rushing yards and 7 TDs.

Maypearl at McGregor

What: District 9-3A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Maypearl 3-2, 1-0; McGregor 2-3, 0-1

Last year: McGregor won 42-20

Last week: Maypearl beat Groesbeck 47-0; McGregor lost to Whitney 50-18

Players to watch: Maypearl: RB/DE Grant Hamby, WR/DB Lex Lewis; McGregor: RB Caleb Carmichael, WR Jhobe Smith

Update: Hamby rushed for 118 yards and 3 TDs, and Lewis caught 2 TD passes from soph QB Heath Roesler as the Panthers throttled Groesbeck … McGregor is coached by former Red Oak and Italy head coach Mike Shields, who was hired by the Bulldogs this spring.

Buffalo at Palmer

What: District 7-3A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Buffalo 3-1, 1-0; Palmer 4-0, 1-0

Last year: Buffalo won 40-14

Last week: Buffalo beat Dallas Gateway Charter 52-6; Palmer beat Rice 39-0

Players to watch: Buffalo: RB James Phillips, QB Brett Hoffman; Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, WR/DB Ben Waddle

Update: Palmer’s defense made 3 takeaways in its shutout win at Rice … All 7-3A (II) teams except one, Gateway Charter, have an overall record of .500 or better.

Italy at Bosqueville

What: District 8-2A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Italy 3-2, 1-0; Bosqueville 2-3, 1-0

Last year: Bosqueville won 48-2

Last week: Italy beat Moody 55-6; Bosqueville beat Itasca 30-24

Players to watch: Italy: QB Jayden Saxon, RB Jaiden Barr; Bosqueville: QB Luke Bradshaw, WR/DB Will McClellan

Update: The Gladiators led 27-0 at the half and turned it into a blowout with 4 third-quarter TDs against Moody … Bosqueville’s Bradshaw completed 18 of 29 passes for 212 yards including 2 TDs to McClellan, as the Bulldogs held off Itasca.

Milford vs. White Deer

What: Non-district

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Knox City (Greyhound Field)

Records: Milford 4-1; White Deer 4-1

Last year: Did not play

Last week: Milford lost to Strawn 50-34; White Deer lost to Borden County 66-37

Players to watch: Milford: QB Ricky Pendleton, WR Ka’charo Cook; White Deer: FB/LB John Periman, TE/DE Drake Damron

Update: White Deer, located way up in the Panhandle northeast of Amarillo, replaces Fort Worth THESA on this year’s Milford schedule … White Deer is No. 4 and Milford No. 5 in the DCTF rankings for 1A Division I … Both teams are coming off their first losses of the season.

Trinidad at Avalon

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Eagle Field

Records: Trinidad 2-2; Avalon 5-0

Last year: Avalon won 55-12

Last week: Trinidad lost to Leverett’s Chapel 42-40; Avalon beat Mount Calm 56-6

Players to watch: Trinidad: RB Kaleb Bannister, QB Romal Womack; Avalon: QB/DB Miguel Padron, RB/LB Rhett Newton

Update: Avalon is off to its first 5-0 start since 2004 … Padron had another big night, throwing 4 TD passes and rushing for 3 more in mercy-ruling Mount Calm early in the third quarter … Trinidad rushed for 240 yards in a close loss to Leverett’s Chapel.