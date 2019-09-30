As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Community Out of Darkness Walks, I will be walking on Oct. 26 at Addison Circle Park to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention.

I won't be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication.

Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.

Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. I lost my brother, Daniel to suicide in 2014. He was a Waxahachie graduate, an active duty Airman, son, husband, brother and friend to many.

Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health, along with helping fellow survivors.

Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S., and let others know they are not alone.

Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join me in this walk. We need you.

Felecia Criss