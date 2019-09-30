Red Oak Independent School District and its campuses are gearing up for Homecoming celebrations. The district has announced a schedule for activities for Friday Oct. 4 along with spirit week information. The theme for this year’s Homecoming festivities is “Hawks are out of this world.”

All Red Oak campuses will have an early release day on Friday to attend the 2 p.m. pep rally and parade.

The parade will begin behind Red Oak High School and advance onto Lowrance Road. The route proceeds down Lowrance Road, Louise Ritter Blvd and Stadium Drive before making the loop behind Red Oak Middle School. The parade will end at Goodloe Stadium, followed by the pep rally.

A Red Oak HS alumni reception will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Red Oak Middle School 6th grade campus.

Prior to Friday night’s game against the Thomas Jefferson High School Patriots, Homecoming court winners and nominees will be announced on the field at 7 p.m. Voting for the king, queen, princes and princesses will be open to students beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 and end Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4:15 p.m. Princes and princesses for grades 9-11 will be announced at a pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 3.

During halftime, Red Oak ISD will honor distinguished alumni Judge Scott Walker, a 1971 ROHS graduate. According to a district press release, Walker was elected as a Texas Supreme Court Judge in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in 2016. He was selected as the 2019 ROHS Distinguished Alumni by the ROHS Alumni Association.

Red Oak ISD and the Alumni Association will also honor Judge Walker as grand marshal for the 2019 Homecoming Parade.

In the lead up to Friday’s fun-filled activities, Red Oak students are invited to participate in spirit week dress up days. Each day of the week will have a theme, and students will be allowed to wear jeans.

Monday will be “Space Jam” day: Students are encouraged to wear their favorite sports team jersey. “Time Machine Tuesday” asks students to dress in their best 50s-60s vintage attire, while “Clone Day” on Wednesday asks participants to dress alike.

Thursday’s theme will be “Hawks across the Galaxy,” inviting students to dress in neons according to their grade level: 9th graders wear neon green and 10th grade students wear neon orange, while juniors take neon yellow and seniors wear tie-dye. Middle school and elementary campuses may wear any of these colors.

Friday, students are encouraged to wear their white or otherwise approved spirit shirts as part of “White Out Spirit Day.” Mums are garters will be allowed at ROHS only.