PLAINVIEW — Southwestern Assemblies of God University Lady Lions volleyball took on the Wayland Baptist University Lady Pioneers on Saturday. The Lady Lions (11-6, 5-3) won their second match in as many days by defeating WBU in four sets by scores of 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, and 25-20.

SAGU completed their Sooner Athletic Conference weekend sweep after beating Oklahoma Panhandle State University on Friday evening. The two wins this weekend brought the Lions’ winning streak to three.

The win brought the Lady Lions into fifth place in the SAC, a game behind Texas Wesleyan University and two games back of Mid-America Christian and John Brown University.

SAGU played solid volleyball on Saturday with contributions from multiple players. Sophomore Alexis Mealer, freshman Ava Myers and senior Madeleine Hartline had 15, 14, and 13 kills respectively. Junior hometown player Nikki Almaguer, senior Brittany Stallaby and freshman Jer’Daiza Gaidda led the way in digs with 21, 14, and 13 respectively.

The Lady Lions outhit the Lady Pioneers .243 to .229.

SAGU did a very good job of holding off the Lady Pioneers in sets three and four by grabbing an early lead and not letting a determined WBU team not get closer than 3-5 points the rest of the set.

“This was a big weekend for us,” SAGU head volleyball coach Hank Moore said. “We had a number of girls step up and play well this weekend against two quality opponents. Maddie Hartline had the best match of her career.

"Sophia Ivy and Nikki Almaguer also played extremely well. We have more big matches coming up and are excited to continue to play and improve.”

SAGU does have a big weekend coming up in volleyball. On Friday evening at 7 p.m., SAGU will welcome SAC second-place team Mid-America Christian University at home in the Sheaffer Center on the campus of SAGU. On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Lady Lions will take on University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.