High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Sept. 26-28 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 3-5:

UIL

District 7-6A Dist All PF PA

DeSoto 2-0 5-0 202 81

Mans. Summit 2-0 5-0 195 55

Cedar Hill 2-0 3-2 223 142

S. Gr. Prairie 2-0 3-2 145 128

Waxahachie 0-2 1-4 150 240

M. Lake Ridge 0-2 2-3 165 240

Mansfield 0-2 1-4 112 162

Grand Prairie 0-2 0-5 25 185

Friday, Sept. 27

Cedar Hill 63, Waxahachie 34*

DeSoto 63, Mansfield Lake Ridge 28*

Mansfield Summit 45, Grand Prairie 0*

South Grand Prairie 45, Mansfield 21*

Friday, Oct. 4

(No games scheduled)



Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Burleson 3-0 5-0 245 123

Cleburne 2-0 4-0 193 60

Aledo 2-0 3-1 225 103

Midlothian 2-1 4-1 209 57

Burl. Cent. 2-1 4-1 166 153

Everman 1-2 1-4 94 113

Waco Univ. 0-2 2-2 132 135

Joshua 0-3 0-5 90 313

Arl. Seguin 0-3 0-5 67 213

Friday, Sept. 27

Burleson Centennial 23, Midlothian 21*

Cleburne 55, Joshua 0*

Aledo 42, Everman 13*

Burleson 45, Arl. Seguin 27*

(Waco University bye)

Friday, Oct. 4

Midlothian at Aledo*

Burleson at Burleson Centennial*

Cleburne at Arl. Seguin*

Waco University at Joshua*

(Everman bye)

Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Red Oak 1-0 3-1 200 140

D. Kimball 1-0 4-0 171 41

Seagoville 1-0 3-1 123 85

D. Spruce 1-0 2-2 113 98

So. Oak Cliff 0-1 2-2 107 108

D. Adamson 0-1 2-2 106 86

D. Jefferson 0-1 0-4 33 221

D. Conrad 0-1 0-4 31 210

Friday, Sept. 27

(No games scheduled)

Friday, Oct. 4

Dallas Jefferson at Red Oak*

Seagoville at Dallas Conrad*

South Oak Cliff at Dallas Adamson*

Dallas Spruce at Dallas Kimball*

Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Ennis 3-0 4-1 174 82

Corsicana 3-0 4-1 148 106

Royse City 2-0 4-0 135 37

North Forney 1-2 3-2 196 101

Forney 1-2 2-3 75 159

Terrell 1-2 1-4 50 141

Greenville 1-1 2-2 113 77

Sulphur Spgs. 0-2 0-4 66 138

Kaufman 0-3 0-5 38 206

Friday, Sept. 27

Ennis 37, Terrell 0*

Corsicana 27, North Forney 24*

Greenville 24, Kaufman 7*

Royse City 34, Forney 7*

(Sulphur Springs bye)

Friday, Oct. 4

Royse City at Ennis*

Sulphur Springs at Forney*

Terrell at Corsicana*

North Forney at Greenville*

(Kaufman bye)

Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

Mabank 0-0 5-0 191 66

Wax. Life 0-0 4-1 238 110

Quinlan Ford 0-0 4-1 194 113

Athens 0-0 4-1 180 139

Mid. Heritage 0-0 2-3 166 182

Crandall 0-0 3-2 120 107

Friday, Sept. 27

Wax. Life 56, Farmersville 14

Waco La Vega 58, Mid. Heritage 14

Mabank 58, Ferris 28

Crandall 24, Palestine 20

Quinlan Ford 43, Canton 20

Athens 42, Bullard 35

Friday, Oct. 4

(No games scheduled)

Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

Godley 0-0 4-1 196 82

Hillsboro 0-0 2-3 148 148

Ferris 0-0 1-4 146 216

Venus 0-0 1-4 98 220

Glen Rose 0-0 0-5 82 214

Friday, Sept. 27

Mabank 58, Ferris 28

Godley 15, Clifton 14

Decatur 42, Glen Rose 28

Hillsboro 51, Eustace 13

Nevada Community 34, Venus 12

Thursday, Oct. 3

Godley vs. Canton at Sunnyvale

Friday, Oct. 4

Caddo Mills at Ferris

Venus at Clifton

Wills Point at Hillsboro

Gatesville at Glen Rose

Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

Grandview 1-0 5-0 201 64

Whitney 1-0 4-1 213 78

Maypearl 1-0 3-2 161 96

Teague 0-0 1-3 97 170

McGregor 0-1 2-3 158 173

Groesbeck 0-1 2-3 89 148

West 0-1 0-5 80 196

Friday, Sept. 27

Maypearl 47, Groesbeck 0*

Grandview 42, West 14*

Whitney 50, McGregor 18*

Teague 48, Hempstead 47

Friday, Oct. 4

Maypearl at McGregor*

Teague at Grandview*

West at Groesbeck*

(Whitney bye)

Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

Palmer 1-0 4-0 149 44

Mildred 1-0 4-0 162 125

Buffalo 1-0 3-1 160 107

Edgewood 1-0 3-1 131 124

Scurry-Rosser 0-1 2-2 126 145

Bloom. Grove 0-1 2-2 114 90

Rice 0-1 2-2 82 99

Gateway Char. 0-1 0-4 44 196

Friday, Sept. 27

Palmer 39, Rice 0*

Mildred 41, Scurry-Rosser 29*

Edgewood 55, Blooming Grove 24*

Buffalo 52, Gateway Charter 6*

Friday, Oct. 4

Buffalo at Palmer*

Rice at Blooming Grove*

Mildred at Gateway Charter*

Edgewood at Scurry-Rosser*

Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

Italy 1-0 3-2 137 96

Bruceville-Eddy 1-0 3-2 182 151

Bosqueville 1-0 2-3 138 196

Riesel 0-0 1-3 88 127

Itasca 0-1 2-3 165 88

Moody 0-1 1-4 88 223

Axtell 0-1 1-4 54 194

Friday, Sept. 27

Italy 55, Moody 6*

Bosqueville 30, Itasca 24*

Bruceville-Eddy 55, Axtell 7*

(Riesel bye)

Friday, Oct. 4

Italy at Bosqueville*

Itasca at Bruceville-Eddy*

Riesel at Moody*

(Axtell bye)

Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

Avalon 0-0 5-0 291 83

Milford 0-0 4-1 274 191

Penelope 0-0 3-2 196 122

Coolidge 0-0 3-2 174 173

Friday, Sept. 27

Avalon 56, Mount Calm 6

Strawn 50, Milford 34

Coolidge 32, FW THESA 30

Blum 54, Penelope 26

Friday, Oct. 4

Trinidad at Avalon

Penelope at Covington

Calvert at Coolidge

Saturday, Oct. 5

Milford vs. White Deer at Knox City (3 p.m.)