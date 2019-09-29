High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Sept. 26-28 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 3-5:
UIL
District 7-6A Dist All PF PA
DeSoto 2-0 5-0 202 81
Mans. Summit 2-0 5-0 195 55
Cedar Hill 2-0 3-2 223 142
S. Gr. Prairie 2-0 3-2 145 128
Waxahachie 0-2 1-4 150 240
M. Lake Ridge 0-2 2-3 165 240
Mansfield 0-2 1-4 112 162
Grand Prairie 0-2 0-5 25 185
Friday, Sept. 27
Cedar Hill 63, Waxahachie 34*
DeSoto 63, Mansfield Lake Ridge 28*
Mansfield Summit 45, Grand Prairie 0*
South Grand Prairie 45, Mansfield 21*
Friday, Oct. 4
(No games scheduled)
Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Burleson 3-0 5-0 245 123
Cleburne 2-0 4-0 193 60
Aledo 2-0 3-1 225 103
Midlothian 2-1 4-1 209 57
Burl. Cent. 2-1 4-1 166 153
Everman 1-2 1-4 94 113
Waco Univ. 0-2 2-2 132 135
Joshua 0-3 0-5 90 313
Arl. Seguin 0-3 0-5 67 213
Friday, Sept. 27
Burleson Centennial 23, Midlothian 21*
Cleburne 55, Joshua 0*
Aledo 42, Everman 13*
Burleson 45, Arl. Seguin 27*
(Waco University bye)
Friday, Oct. 4
Midlothian at Aledo*
Burleson at Burleson Centennial*
Cleburne at Arl. Seguin*
Waco University at Joshua*
(Everman bye)
Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Red Oak 1-0 3-1 200 140
D. Kimball 1-0 4-0 171 41
Seagoville 1-0 3-1 123 85
D. Spruce 1-0 2-2 113 98
So. Oak Cliff 0-1 2-2 107 108
D. Adamson 0-1 2-2 106 86
D. Jefferson 0-1 0-4 33 221
D. Conrad 0-1 0-4 31 210
Friday, Sept. 27
(No games scheduled)
Friday, Oct. 4
Dallas Jefferson at Red Oak*
Seagoville at Dallas Conrad*
South Oak Cliff at Dallas Adamson*
Dallas Spruce at Dallas Kimball*
Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 3-0 4-1 174 82
Corsicana 3-0 4-1 148 106
Royse City 2-0 4-0 135 37
North Forney 1-2 3-2 196 101
Forney 1-2 2-3 75 159
Terrell 1-2 1-4 50 141
Greenville 1-1 2-2 113 77
Sulphur Spgs. 0-2 0-4 66 138
Kaufman 0-3 0-5 38 206
Friday, Sept. 27
Ennis 37, Terrell 0*
Corsicana 27, North Forney 24*
Greenville 24, Kaufman 7*
Royse City 34, Forney 7*
(Sulphur Springs bye)
Friday, Oct. 4
Royse City at Ennis*
Sulphur Springs at Forney*
Terrell at Corsicana*
North Forney at Greenville*
(Kaufman bye)
Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mabank 0-0 5-0 191 66
Wax. Life 0-0 4-1 238 110
Quinlan Ford 0-0 4-1 194 113
Athens 0-0 4-1 180 139
Mid. Heritage 0-0 2-3 166 182
Crandall 0-0 3-2 120 107
Friday, Sept. 27
Wax. Life 56, Farmersville 14
Waco La Vega 58, Mid. Heritage 14
Mabank 58, Ferris 28
Crandall 24, Palestine 20
Quinlan Ford 43, Canton 20
Athens 42, Bullard 35
Friday, Oct. 4
(No games scheduled)
Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Godley 0-0 4-1 196 82
Hillsboro 0-0 2-3 148 148
Ferris 0-0 1-4 146 216
Venus 0-0 1-4 98 220
Glen Rose 0-0 0-5 82 214
Friday, Sept. 27
Mabank 58, Ferris 28
Godley 15, Clifton 14
Decatur 42, Glen Rose 28
Hillsboro 51, Eustace 13
Nevada Community 34, Venus 12
Thursday, Oct. 3
Godley vs. Canton at Sunnyvale
Friday, Oct. 4
Caddo Mills at Ferris
Venus at Clifton
Wills Point at Hillsboro
Gatesville at Glen Rose
Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
Grandview 1-0 5-0 201 64
Whitney 1-0 4-1 213 78
Maypearl 1-0 3-2 161 96
Teague 0-0 1-3 97 170
McGregor 0-1 2-3 158 173
Groesbeck 0-1 2-3 89 148
West 0-1 0-5 80 196
Friday, Sept. 27
Maypearl 47, Groesbeck 0*
Grandview 42, West 14*
Whitney 50, McGregor 18*
Teague 48, Hempstead 47
Friday, Oct. 4
Maypearl at McGregor*
Teague at Grandview*
West at Groesbeck*
(Whitney bye)
Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Palmer 1-0 4-0 149 44
Mildred 1-0 4-0 162 125
Buffalo 1-0 3-1 160 107
Edgewood 1-0 3-1 131 124
Scurry-Rosser 0-1 2-2 126 145
Bloom. Grove 0-1 2-2 114 90
Rice 0-1 2-2 82 99
Gateway Char. 0-1 0-4 44 196
Friday, Sept. 27
Palmer 39, Rice 0*
Mildred 41, Scurry-Rosser 29*
Edgewood 55, Blooming Grove 24*
Buffalo 52, Gateway Charter 6*
Friday, Oct. 4
Buffalo at Palmer*
Rice at Blooming Grove*
Mildred at Gateway Charter*
Edgewood at Scurry-Rosser*
Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Italy 1-0 3-2 137 96
Bruceville-Eddy 1-0 3-2 182 151
Bosqueville 1-0 2-3 138 196
Riesel 0-0 1-3 88 127
Itasca 0-1 2-3 165 88
Moody 0-1 1-4 88 223
Axtell 0-1 1-4 54 194
Friday, Sept. 27
Italy 55, Moody 6*
Bosqueville 30, Itasca 24*
Bruceville-Eddy 55, Axtell 7*
(Riesel bye)
Friday, Oct. 4
Italy at Bosqueville*
Itasca at Bruceville-Eddy*
Riesel at Moody*
(Axtell bye)
Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Avalon 0-0 5-0 291 83
Milford 0-0 4-1 274 191
Penelope 0-0 3-2 196 122
Coolidge 0-0 3-2 174 173
Friday, Sept. 27
Avalon 56, Mount Calm 6
Strawn 50, Milford 34
Coolidge 32, FW THESA 30
Blum 54, Penelope 26
Friday, Oct. 4
Trinidad at Avalon
Penelope at Covington
Calvert at Coolidge
Saturday, Oct. 5
Milford vs. White Deer at Knox City (3 p.m.)