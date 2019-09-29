Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited by Jack Becker a librarian at Texas Tech University Library. This week's essay is by Sandy Fortenberry, a member of the Lubbock County Historical Commission.

Like many South Plains communities, the story of New Deal, which is located 10 miles north of Lubbock on Interstate 27, began with the arrival of a railroad. Unlike most towns, it changed its name as it grew.

New Deal began as Monroe, a junction on the 1909 extension of the Santa Fe Railroad from Plainview to Lubbock. Towns along the railroads were often named based on financial support or influence. Monroe G. and Mollie Abernathy were an influential Lubbock couple who supported the extension of the Santa Fe south as vital to the city’s growth and prosperity. In return for their support, C. M. Ward, a Santa Fe official, invited Mollie Abernathy to name two new towns on the line. Mollie chose “Abernathy” and “Monroe” in honor of her husband.

With the coming of the railroad, “boosters” began promoting land and settlement adjacent to the new line. Frank Bowles, who came to the Lubbock area around 1890, was actively involved in land promotion. Records from the Texas General Land Office indicate that he purchased Section 28 Block D (640 acres) from the state in 1909.

Bowles recorded a plat for the Town of Monroe on 160 acres in the southwest quarter (SW ¼) of the section. The town consisted of 44 blocks further divided into lots. The railroad ran along the west side of the townsite.

Monroe began as a farming community and by December 1909, Monroe had a store started by Bowles and a Santa Fe railroad depot; however, the Monroe depot did not survive past the 1940s.

J. V. Daniell built Monroe’s first gin. By the 1930s Monroe had two gins, three churches, grocery stores and service stations. In 1948 Monroe citizens petitioned U. S. Representative George Mahon for a post office to be called New Deal after the school. On June 1, 1949 Monroe officially became New Deal with the establishment of the post office.

Unfortunately, the town of Monroe did not develop as Frank Bowles visualized. In hindsight, Bowles should have situated his town west of the railroad, not on the east side. In addition to its proximity to the railroad, Monroe was located on the main road between Lubbock and Plainview, designated State Highway 9 in 1917.

Early resident Ward Crim platted the southeast corner portion of his land west of the railroad as the Ward Crim Addition to the Monroe Townsite in 1925 to take advantage of the growing highway traffic. Automobile and truck traffic quickly eclipsed the railroad in importance.

In 1926, Highway 9 was designated U.S. 385 and in 1935 it became U.S. 87. By the late 1920s, the town had a school, a Methodist Church, a general store, a blacksmith shop, cotton gins, a cafe, and a lumberyard, almost all west of the Santa Fe railroad.

On May 28, 1917, Monroe schools became the Monroe Common School District #10 of the Lubbock County Schools. In June of that year, Monroe voted to build a two-story brick building with two school rooms and an auditorium.

More changes came in 1935, when Lubbock County formed six rural high schools by action of the County School Board. Monroe School consolidated with Caldwell, Grovesville and Center Schools to become New Deal Rural High School District #3.

The grouping, or consolidation, occurred during President Franklin Roosevelt’s administration of the “New Deal Policies,” resulting in the name New Deal for the new district. A new elementary school was built in 1938, after the 1917 brick building burned. The campus grew with the construction of a new high school in 1966.

June 13,1970 an election was held to incorporate the town of New Deal; a vote was called for by 57 landowners to incorporate approximately 700 acres along both sides of the proposed interstate highway. Local farmer, Billy Fortenberry, became the first mayor and the first aldermen were David Williams, T. J. Attebury, Berhl Robertson, Bob Shropshire and Ray West. The population was approximately 500.

In 1976, under mayor Ray West, the town built a City Hall. A volunteer fire department was formed in 1977 and in 1978 two bays were built adjoining city hall for a fire station. A new Fire/EMS station was built in 2014.

Interstate 27, authorized by the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1968, bypassed New Deal in the late 1980s, and the former US 87 through town became Loop 461. With easy access to Lubbock, the community continued to prosper, with a population of almost 700 and a student enrollment in New Deal Schools of 700.

Started from dreams of early settlers and built by hard-working citizens, Monroe became a thriving community with a new name – New Deal. A Texas State Historical Marker recognizing the community’s history was unveiled on June 1, 2019.