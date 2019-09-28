TYLER — Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s soccer jumped out of conference play for a match against NCAA Division III University of Texas at Tyler. The Lions (1-7-1) lost to the Patriots by a 6-0 final.

UT-Tyler took a 2-0 halftime lead and scored four more goals in the second half to win 6-0 over the Lions.

UT-Tyler outshot the Lions 24-1 for the match.

In a fairly clean game fouls were limited 8-6 in favor of UT-Tyler. No yellow or red cards were issued.

Sophomore Issa Buhirwa had the Lions lone shot and shot on goal on the evening.

"In the 21st minute we were very flat and slow on clearing a simple ball allowing a goal,” head coach Clementin Oancea said. “With three minutes left in the first half a similar situation occurred and poor awareness in clearing the ball allowed the ball to end up in the back of the net. We can’t make decisions like that and expect to compete against a very good and organized team.

“Second half we thought we started fixing things and within the second minute of the half the same exact thing happened. We need to be able to compete and I hope we can learn to become consistent in our games.”

SAGU men’s soccer goes on the road and returns to conference action on Oct. 5 in Bethany, Okla. at 3 p.m. against Southwestern Christian University.