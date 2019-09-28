GOODWELL, Okla. – Southwestern Assemblies of God University volleyball took to the road Friday morning to take on the Oklahoma Panhandle State University Aggies. After surviving a heated trip to OPSU within a vehicle suffering from an air conditioning malfunction the Lady Lions (10-6, 4-3) heated up on the court beating the Aggies (6-8, 3-4) in 4 sets by scores of 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, and 25-15.

Sophomore Alexis Mealer led the Lady Lions in kills with 17 on the evening. Mealer was followed by freshman Ava Myers with 11 kills and freshman Emma Tompkins with 8 kills.

“Our girls played extremely well tonight,” SAGU head volleyball coach Hank Moore said. “Alexis Mealer and Ava Myers played one of their more solid matches. Sophia did a great job of getting the ball to all the hitters. After a long day on a hot bus, they came out and played at a very high level.”

SAGU broke open a 7-7 start in the first set and outscored the Aggies 18-9 to win. Although the hitting percentage for the Lady Lions was .148 in set one they held OPSU to a .042 percentage allowing only seven kills.

After losing the second set 24-26, SAGU rebounded and nipped the Aggies 25-22 in set three. The Lady Lions had 20 kills during set three and hit .382.

The fourth and deciding set saw the Lady Lions jump out to a 16-5 lead, empty the bench, and coast to a 25-15 victory.

For the match SAGU wound up hitting .267 despite the slow start.

SAGU continued its western swing on Saturday by traveling three hours south of OPSU to take on Wayland Baptist University in Plainview.