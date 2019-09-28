Shelley Hines of Red Oak is one of 20 North Texas small business owners who attended executive training with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Hines and the other SBA Dallas/Fort Worth Emerging Leaders graduates will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.

Hines is the president/owner of DCG Environmental, LLC, a company that provides on-site services in asbestos management, inspections and awareness training, as well as environmental site assessments and mold/indoor air quality services. She has a degree in Business Administration and has worked for large corporations such as McLane and 7-Eleven as well as smaller companies in the past, according to DCG’s website.

This is the 10th year the SBA Dallas/Fort Worth District Office has offered this executive-level training. The intense program provided more than 100 plus hours of professional specialized training and peer-to-peer, CEO mentoring interaction delivered over a course of seven months. This advanced training assisted these executives with strategic planning to sustain business growth.

The Emerging Leaders Executive Training Program is provided at no cost to the participants and focuses on small companies in Dallas/Fort Worth and surrounding areas that have the potential for rapid expansion and job creation. The firms had to have an operational track record of three years in business and sales between $250,000- $10 million to gain entrance into the program.

Since its inception in 2008, the SBA’s Emerging Leaders Executive Training Program has trained over 5,000 small business owners nationally, creating over 6,500 jobs, generating over $300 million in new financing, and securing over $3.16 billion in government contracts.