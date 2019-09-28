The Ennis High School softball team is one of 10 organizations across the nation to receive a $5,000 donation through the Bayer Farm for Good Sweepstakes.

Ennis High School softball was designated by Steven Beakley, of Ennis. Beakley was one of 10 entrants chosen to direct a donation to the organization of his choice.

“Both of our daughters have been involved in Ennis athletics. Audrey played volleyball and basketball and graduated in May. Mattie is involved in high school basketball and plays softball year-round,” Beakley said. “We wanted to give the softball department a chance to update uniforms, traveling suits and other much needed equipment.”

Ennis High School has 45 students participating in softball. During the softball season, there are approximately 32 players on the varsity and junior varsity teams combined. The softball students work out every single day, lifting weights, conditioning and developing softball skills. In addition, the students volunteer together in the community, helping with projects such as Thanksgiving meals and hurricane relief.

“Our plan is to be able to buy two good sets of uniforms,” said Karah Kinder, head coach for the Lady Lions. “It’s going to almost be the fun part of it, to get enough uniforms to be able to keep more kids on the team and to look the part.”

Kinder also indicated that the funds will be used towards purchasing new softballs and helmets, as well as updating other equipment that is necessary at this point.

“As a coach, you want to give these kids everything. These kids put a lot of effort into everything, day in and day out. It means a lot to me to be able to give them new uniforms and equipment. Seeing this money donated to us is really amazing,” Kinder said.

Bayer created the Farm for Good Sweepstakes earlier this year to support the many growers who are active in their communities. As part of the program, Southern grower entrants were selected to direct a $5,000 donation to an organization of their choice.

The $50,000 in donations will help provide sports equipment, fire equipment, classroom materials, educational programming and operational support for local organizations.