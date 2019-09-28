TERRELL — Ennis, the No. 10-ranked team in the area for 5A Division II schools, came roaring into the Tigers Memorial Stadium on Friday night, and the result was an easy victory over a hapless Terrell team that could only muster 46 yards of total offense. EHS rolled over its opponent again, this time with a resounding score of 37-0 in their District 8-5A encounter on Friday night.

On an evening when Ennis’ offense didn’t seem nearly as efficient as usual, the Lions — even with a few mistakes and a couple of lost scoring chances — still proved their superiority. The E-town team was led capably again by junior quarterback Collin Drake, who scored a 3-yard touchdown run and also passed for 132 yards on 14-of-20 with no interceptions. On the year, Drake is now 55-of-86 for 949 yards, 7 TDs and 3 interceptions.

The entire Ennis defense should have received the “game ball” for their efforts in holding the Tigers’ to a total offense of 46 yards for the night, as both quarterbacks used by Terrell — Von’Traye Henderson and DeDe George — combined to go 3-for-11, for a paltry 17 yards. The Lions also stole 2 more points in the first half, when they sacked the Terrell quarterback in the end zone for a safety.

Terrell’s kicking unit was a liability with the wind all night. One of their punts only went 4 yards, helping Ennis keep the Tigers in poor field position most of the game.

Terrell’s defense did show some sparks of life a few times during the contest, by holding the Lions out of the end zone twice in the third quarter, when Ennis had first-and-goal inside the 5-yard line.

Unfortunately for the Tigers team, their highlight of the night was the pre-game induction of three new members into the Terrell High School Hall of Fame. After a lowly showing against the Lions, their record now stands at 1-4 overall, and 1-2 in their conference.

Leading rusher for Ennis was Devion Beasley, with a total of 119 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Ennis wideout Layton Spencer hauled in five passes for a total of 71 yards and a touchdown.

Three other Lions also found the end zone with Camden Castillo, Dyllan Santos and Drake crossing the goal line.

Ennis will come back home next Friday night to take on a Royse City team that is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in district play. This could possibly be the Lions’ biggest test of the regular season.