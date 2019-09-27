Austin police SWAT officers are responding to a barricaded, and possibly armed, man at a home outside of Cedar Park.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Shallow Water Road, which is near the intersection of Avery Ranch Boulevard and West Parmer Lane, on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance, said Austin police Officer Jeremy Bohannon.

The man was still barricaded inside the home around 11:30 p.m. when Bohannon updated news reporters on the situation. Nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution, he said.

Officers were still responding to the home around 6 a.m. on Friday. Shallow Water Road is not blocked off to residents, but officers are in the area.

Police asked families in the area to be careful leaving for work or school.

Swat situation is still ongoing. The image below is the area with heavy Police presence. Families in the area please use caution if leaving for work or school. The street is not blocked to residents.#pio14pic.twitter.com/Z6IirZJT1D

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police)September 27, 2019