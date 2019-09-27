The Daily Light’s guide to weekend fun and family entertainment for Sept. 27 through Sept. 29 includes:



1. Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm in Midlothian will host an opening day event for the fall season on Saturday. The season will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27. The farm is open on weekends: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and closed Monday through Friday except for field trips and special events. General admission is $10 per person, children ages two and under get in free and senior admission is $8. An admission bracelet entitles guests to unlimited access to hayrides, the corn maze adventure, barnyard animals, hay hill slides, the famous pumpkin jump pad, games, lessons in the Science Shack and much, much more. Learn more on their Facebook page or email amber@shadowcreekpumpkin.farm for information about events and field trips.

2. The annual Waxahachie Chautauqua will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chautauqua Auditorium and historic Getzendaner Park. This year’s theme is “Power of Sports,” and cultural and educational programs will be available for free to the public. The day will begin with a panel focused on Special Olympics featuring Director Texas Special Olympics Tim Martin and end at 4 p.m. with a wrap-up by award-winning sports anchor Dale Hansen of WFAA. Food and games will be available in the park, along with games, activities and displays. A fencing demonstration will take place at 2 p.m. in the auditorium following music by the Marbriago Trio. More information and a full schedule are available online at https://waxahachiechautauqua.org.

3. Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm will host the third annual Farm Heritage Day on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 130 Cunningham Meadows Rd in Waxahachie. The event will feature exhibits, demonstrations and interactive stations about rural family farm life in Ellis County from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Come expecting many fun and educational activities and opportunities for children. The event is supported by the Indian Trail chapter of Texas Master Naturalists, Ellis County Museum and Waxahachie Chautauqua Assembly. Admission is free.

4. The Ellis County SPCA will host its eighth annual “Wish Upon a Paw” auction and dinner on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite 80s attire. This fun-filled evening will include a live and silent auction, dinner by Villa Italiana and more. Tickets are $55 and are available online and at the door. Every dollar raised will go to continuing the group’s mission of finding forever homes for Ellis County dogs and cats.

5. Saturday at the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market it’s “All About Apples,” as well as pears, plums and all those delicious tree fruits that are just coming into season. There may still be some late peaches available. If so, be sure to grab some; this was a bumper year for this delicious, juicy fruit. Figs have a short season, but several sellers offered them in August so look for a few in September. Pears have been available, but it really seems like fall is here when the apples start arriving. Although apples are generally a west Texas crop, some newer dwarf varieties are being grown in the North Texas area, so look for them and support our local growers.



