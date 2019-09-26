BURLESON — The Waxahachie Indians golf team competed in the Burleson Tournament on Wednesday at Hidden Creek Golf Course. The Waxahachie M2 Squad placed first overall out of the 11-team field with a score of 346.

The Indians were led by junior Daylin Sheehan (79) and junior Joseph Celsur (83). Sheehan and Celsur were also first and second respectively overall.

Rounding out the field for Waxahachie were junior Cameron Krawiec (92), sophomore Gabe Perez (92), sophomore Scotty Marshall (104), junior Kai Craig (108) and sophomore Patrick Wray (114).

The M2 team will play again Oct. 10 at the Waxahachie Pink Out held at Thorntree Country Club.