The Waxahachie Independent School District’s Child Care Center was recently awarded a grant worth $1,800 for the current school year.

The funds will cover the cost of “equipment and materials for infant and toddler STEM environments,” according to a District press release.

STEM stands for the academic disciplines science, technology, engineering and math.

“It’s an honor to be chosen... These STEM kits for infants and toddlers will go a long way to getting these kids a great start in the educational process,” said Child Care Center Director Sonja Clark in a statement.

The award was presented by partner organizations North Central Texas Council of Governments — a voluntary association of local governments — and employment agency Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas.

Grant eligibility was based on participation in the Texas Rising Star program, “a voluntary, quality-based child care rating system of child care providers participating in the Texas Workforce Commission’s subsidized child care program,” according to the organization’s website. “The TRS Provider certification system offers three levels of certification (Two-Star, Three-Star and Four-Star) to encourage providers to attain progressively higher certification requirements leading to a Four-Star level.”

The district said its Child Care Center has been a four-star provider for the past decade.

Just last year, the White House revealed a five-year STEM education strategic plan.

"Recognizing that a quality STEM education should be accessible to Americans of all ages, backgrounds, communities, and career paths, organizations from across the entire STEM ecosystem have been working to improve STEM education and training, with many examples of success," according to the 48-page document entitled "Charting a course for success: America's strategy for STEM education."

The report was developed by the National Science and Technology Council's Committee on STEM Education.

During his presidency, President Obama released his own STEM education plan as part of his Educate to Innovate campaign.

The Child Care Center is open to children of district employees from birth to five years old.