FORT WORTH — Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s soccer opened the Sooner Athletic Conference season by breaking into the win column with a 3-1 win over Texas Wesleyan University on Tuesday. SAGU (1-6-1, 1-0) won for the first time since beating Bacone College in October of 2018.

"Boys did everything by the book and played with passion and desire from the start to the end,” Lions head coach Clementin Oancea said. “This was the first game that we did not let off the pedal and keep on working for each other. It was refreshing to see them step on the field and play the game they love, with the people they love and they let it show in their performance."

SAGU’s Mario Banegas opened the scoring for the Lions in the first half in the 38th minute. The Lions would take a 1-0 lead to the half. The goal by Banegas ended a SAGU scoreless string going back to Sept. 17.

SAGU widened the lead up to 2-0 when junior Mazvita Chidarara scored early in the second half.

TWU trimmed the Lion lead to 2-1 in the 76th minute of the match sneaking a ball past the Lion defense. But SAGU’s Chidarara added his second goal of the evening making the score 3-1 and sealing the win for the Lions.

SAGU was outshot by TWU 28-25 but the shots on goal were even at 11 for both teams.

Julio Guevara made 10 saves in the match.

"Talking to the athletes about the first step of achievement in everything we do is to do the task with passion,” Oancea said. “That passion changes us and changes those around us. Passion strengthens the will of everyone connected to the team and allows possibilities where none appeared to previously exist."

SAGU men’s soccer goes on the road on Friday to face non-conference opponent. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Lions will return to conference action on October 5 in Bethany, Okla. at 3 p.m. against Southwestern Christian University.

SAC women

TWU 8, SAGU 1

FORT WORTH — The Sooner Athletic Conference season opened for the SAGU women’s soccer team on Tuesday night, but Texas Wesleyan University rolled to the win.

TWU had 34 shots to SAGU’s 5 shots for the game including 15 shots on goal for TWU and 1 shot on goal for SAGU.

SAGU junior Sandra Burton put the Lady Lions on the scoreboard with a goal in the 63rd minute of the match. For Burton, this was her second goal of the season.

Senior Sarah Palmer had 7 saves on the day for the Lady Lions.

Five different Lady Lions had shots during the match.

SAGU has now dropped six games in a row.

SAGU (2-6, 0-1) now has a week off from competition. The Lady Lions will next play Oct. 5 in Bethany, Okla. against Southwestern Christian University at 1 p.m.