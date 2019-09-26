Thursday forecast for Austin: The weather at this point is just being rude. Highs and heat indices in the triple digits? In late September?

Central Texas temperatures are, once again, expected to hit 100 degrees on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures on Wednesday peaked at 100 degrees, and the day before that we hit 98 degrees, according to the weather service.

The day's heat index of 106 will make it feel much warmer outside and skies will be mostly sunny, forecasters said. Normally on Sept. 26 in Austin, the high is 87 degrees and the low is 66 degrees, according to the weather service.

Skies will be mostly clear at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 74 degrees, forecasters said.

At least the weekend is almost here and it could be a rainy one, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index as high as 104. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 75 and south-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 97. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 76. South-southeast winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph through the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 95. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 76.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 94.