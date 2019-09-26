Waxahachie at Cedar Hill

What: District 7-6A

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Longhorn Stadium

Broadcast: KBEC 1390 AM / 99.1 FM

Records: Waxahachie 1-3, 0-1; Cedar Hill 2-2, 1-0

Last year: Cedar Hill won 78-28

Last week: Waxahachie lost to DeSoto 55-12; Cedar Hill beat Grand Prairie 47-6

Players to watch: Waxahachie: QB Campbell Sullivan, WR Brandon Hawkins Jr.; Cedar Hill: QB Kaidon Salter, WR Quin Bright

Update: Hawkins stretched his streak of 10–catch, 100-yard games to 3 in last week’s game … Cedar Hill totaled 463 yards in last year’s win against the Indians and added a kickoff return for a TD and a 60-yard interception return … All teams in 7-6A will take an open date next week.

Burleson Centennial at Midlothian

What: District 5-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: MISD Stadium

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/522

Records: Centennial 3-1, 1-1; Midlothian 4-0, 2-0

Last year: Centennial won 24-7

Last week: Centennial beat Everman 26-14; Midlothian beat Arlington Seguin 42-7

Players to watch: Centennial: RB Jaylon Jackson, QB Hank Meyer; Midlothian: RB Ethan Hill, QB Tate Corbin

Update: Six running backs have already topped 100 yards for the Panthers, led by Hill’s 352 yards and Laine Martin’s 6 TDs … The Panthers are averaging 47 points per game ... Centennial’s Jackson rushed for 157 yards and 2 TDs and added a 99-yard return of the second-half kickoff for a score against Everman.

Ennis at Terrell

What: District 8-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Terrell Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM

Records: Ennis 3-1, 2-0; Terrell 1-3, 1-1

Last year: Ennis won 14-0

Last week: Ennis beat North Forney 33-14; Terrell lost to Forney 16-7

Players to watch: Ennis: QB Collin Drake, WR Laylon Spencer; Terrell: WR Khalid Johnson, RB DeDe George

Update: Drake threw for 2 TDs and ran for 2 more last week against North Forney, including an 89-yarder … Spencer is 22 yards away from the 500-yard mark in receiving, and Drake is 51 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark in passing ... George accounted for 172 total yards (75 rushing, 97 receiving) last week at North Forney.

Mid. Heritage at Waco La Vega

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Willie Williams Stadium

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524

Records: Heritage 2-2; La Vega 3-1

Last year: La Vega won 45-18

Last week: Heritage beat Stephenville 33-29; La Vega beat Pflugerville 61-0

Players to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; La Vega: QB Landry Kinne, RB Jar’Que Walton

Update: Heritage trailed by 23 points at the half, but stormed back for the win behind 4 Sumbler TD passes … La Vega’s only loss is to state 4A power Argyle … Kinne, the son of former Sherman and Canton head coach Gary Kinne, threw for 251 yards and 5 TDs against Class 5A Pflugerville.

Farmersville at Wax. Life

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Mustang Stadium

Records: Farmersville 0-4; Life 3-1

Last year: Life won 49-14

Last week: Farmersville lost to Whitesboro 21-16; Life beat Nevada Community 48-7

Players to watch: Farmersville: QB Ethan Cortez, WR Jaquez Simpson; Life: QB Gage Mayfield, RB Sir Michael Veasley

Update: Christian May had a breakout game for the Mustangs, rushing for 105 yards and 3 TDs against Community … Farmersville led 10-7 at halftime on a 37-yard field goal before Class 3A Whitesboro went on to the win.

Ferris at Mabank

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: KLVQ 1410 AM / 94.5 FM

Records: Ferris 1-3; Mabank 4-0

Last year: Ferris won 25-17

Last week: Ferris lost to Athens 52-29; Mabank beat Canton 42-21

Players to watch: Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, WR Matthew Nunez; Mabank: RB Hayden Hines, WR Devyn Gibbs

Update: The Yellowjackets attempted 29 passes and completed just 9 in their loss at Athens ... A field goal brought Ferris back to within 19-17 late in the first half, but Athens scored a TD and then made a defensive stop before halftime to grab momentum … Mabank has already surpassed its win total of the past 2 seasons.

Groesbeck at Maypearl

What: District 9-3A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: W.G. Roesler Stadium

Records: Groesbeck 2-2, 0-0; Maypearl 2-2, 0-0

Last year: Groesbeck won 60-14

Last week: Groesbeck beat Eustace 34-28; Maypearl lost to FW Christian 39-29

Players to watch: Groesbeck: QB Allen Lewis, WR/DB Beau Pagel; Maypearl: QB Jaxson Emerton, RB/LB Cooper Maxwell

Update: The Panthers trailed by only 2 points at halftime, before Fort Worth Christian erupted for 3 TDs and a FG in the third quarter to break the game open … The Goats are 2-0 with Lewis, a freshman, as the team’s starting QB … Groesbeck jumped out to a 5-0 start after last year’s win over Maypearl, but the Goats lost 4 of the final 5 games and missed the playoffs.

Palmer at Rice

What: District 7-3A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Palmer 3-0, 0-0; Rice 2-1, 0-0

Last year: Palmer won 34-0

Last week: Both teams were idle

Players to watch: Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, WR/DB Ben Waddle; Rice: WR Baylor Burkett, QB Tanner Carlisle

Update: The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start for the second straight year … Palmer overcame a 23-13 halftime deficit with 20 points in the third quarter to rally past Millsap in their last outing … Burkett scored on a 15-yard sweep for Rice’s lone TD in their last outing, a loss to Crawford.

Moody at Italy

What: District 8-2A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Gladiator Coliseum

Records: Moody 1-3, 0-0; Italy 2-2, 0-0

Last year: Italy won 44-12

Last week: Moody beat Meridian 48-7; Italy beat Marlin 21-20

Players to watch: Moody: WR Da’Mon Allen, RB/DB Evan Norward; Italy: QB Jayden Saxon, RB Jaiden Barr

Update: A missed extra point by Marlin proved beneficial to the Gladiators, who won their second game in a row ... Moody ended its game against Meridian with 48 unanswered points after giving up a TD on the opening drive.

Avalon at Mount Calm

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Panther Field

Records: Avalon 4-0; Mount Calm 0-4

Last year: Avalon won 58-0

Last week: Avalon beat Walnut Springs 54-0; Mount Calm lost to Penelope 56-36

Players to watch: Avalon: QB/DB Miguel Padron, RB/LB Rhett Newton; Mount Calm: RB Da’Markus Brackens, WR/DB Darius Williams

Update: Four of Avalon’s TDs came on defense and special teams as the game against Walnut Springs ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule.

Strawn at Milford

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Horton Field

Records: Strawn 3-1; Milford 4-0

Last year: Strawn won 54-46

Last week: Strawn beat New Braunfels Christian 65-56; Milford beat Gainesville Lone Star North 50-43

Players to watch: Strawn: RB/LB J.W. Montgomery, RB/DE Marco Gomez; Milford: QB Ricky Pendleton, WR Ka’charo Cook

Update: Both teams played in the Class 1A state finals last year, with Strawn winning the 1A Division II championship and Milford finishing as Division I runner-up.