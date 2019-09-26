Waxahachie at Cedar Hill
What: District 7-6A
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Longhorn Stadium
Broadcast: KBEC 1390 AM / 99.1 FM
Records: Waxahachie 1-3, 0-1; Cedar Hill 2-2, 1-0
Last year: Cedar Hill won 78-28
Last week: Waxahachie lost to DeSoto 55-12; Cedar Hill beat Grand Prairie 47-6
Players to watch: Waxahachie: QB Campbell Sullivan, WR Brandon Hawkins Jr.; Cedar Hill: QB Kaidon Salter, WR Quin Bright
Update: Hawkins stretched his streak of 10–catch, 100-yard games to 3 in last week’s game … Cedar Hill totaled 463 yards in last year’s win against the Indians and added a kickoff return for a TD and a 60-yard interception return … All teams in 7-6A will take an open date next week.
Burleson Centennial at Midlothian
What: District 5-5A (II)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: MISD Stadium
Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/522
Records: Centennial 3-1, 1-1; Midlothian 4-0, 2-0
Last year: Centennial won 24-7
Last week: Centennial beat Everman 26-14; Midlothian beat Arlington Seguin 42-7
Players to watch: Centennial: RB Jaylon Jackson, QB Hank Meyer; Midlothian: RB Ethan Hill, QB Tate Corbin
Update: Six running backs have already topped 100 yards for the Panthers, led by Hill’s 352 yards and Laine Martin’s 6 TDs … The Panthers are averaging 47 points per game ... Centennial’s Jackson rushed for 157 yards and 2 TDs and added a 99-yard return of the second-half kickoff for a score against Everman.
Ennis at Terrell
What: District 8-5A (II)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Terrell Memorial Stadium
Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM
Records: Ennis 3-1, 2-0; Terrell 1-3, 1-1
Last year: Ennis won 14-0
Last week: Ennis beat North Forney 33-14; Terrell lost to Forney 16-7
Players to watch: Ennis: QB Collin Drake, WR Laylon Spencer; Terrell: WR Khalid Johnson, RB DeDe George
Update: Drake threw for 2 TDs and ran for 2 more last week against North Forney, including an 89-yarder … Spencer is 22 yards away from the 500-yard mark in receiving, and Drake is 51 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark in passing ... George accounted for 172 total yards (75 rushing, 97 receiving) last week at North Forney.
Mid. Heritage at Waco La Vega
What: Non-district
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Willie Williams Stadium
Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524
Records: Heritage 2-2; La Vega 3-1
Last year: La Vega won 45-18
Last week: Heritage beat Stephenville 33-29; La Vega beat Pflugerville 61-0
Players to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; La Vega: QB Landry Kinne, RB Jar’Que Walton
Update: Heritage trailed by 23 points at the half, but stormed back for the win behind 4 Sumbler TD passes … La Vega’s only loss is to state 4A power Argyle … Kinne, the son of former Sherman and Canton head coach Gary Kinne, threw for 251 yards and 5 TDs against Class 5A Pflugerville.
Farmersville at Wax. Life
What: Non-district
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Mustang Stadium
Records: Farmersville 0-4; Life 3-1
Last year: Life won 49-14
Last week: Farmersville lost to Whitesboro 21-16; Life beat Nevada Community 48-7
Players to watch: Farmersville: QB Ethan Cortez, WR Jaquez Simpson; Life: QB Gage Mayfield, RB Sir Michael Veasley
Update: Christian May had a breakout game for the Mustangs, rushing for 105 yards and 3 TDs against Community … Farmersville led 10-7 at halftime on a 37-yard field goal before Class 3A Whitesboro went on to the win.
Ferris at Mabank
What: Non-district
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Panther Stadium
Broadcast: KLVQ 1410 AM / 94.5 FM
Records: Ferris 1-3; Mabank 4-0
Last year: Ferris won 25-17
Last week: Ferris lost to Athens 52-29; Mabank beat Canton 42-21
Players to watch: Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, WR Matthew Nunez; Mabank: RB Hayden Hines, WR Devyn Gibbs
Update: The Yellowjackets attempted 29 passes and completed just 9 in their loss at Athens ... A field goal brought Ferris back to within 19-17 late in the first half, but Athens scored a TD and then made a defensive stop before halftime to grab momentum … Mabank has already surpassed its win total of the past 2 seasons.
Groesbeck at Maypearl
What: District 9-3A (I)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: W.G. Roesler Stadium
Records: Groesbeck 2-2, 0-0; Maypearl 2-2, 0-0
Last year: Groesbeck won 60-14
Last week: Groesbeck beat Eustace 34-28; Maypearl lost to FW Christian 39-29
Players to watch: Groesbeck: QB Allen Lewis, WR/DB Beau Pagel; Maypearl: QB Jaxson Emerton, RB/LB Cooper Maxwell
Update: The Panthers trailed by only 2 points at halftime, before Fort Worth Christian erupted for 3 TDs and a FG in the third quarter to break the game open … The Goats are 2-0 with Lewis, a freshman, as the team’s starting QB … Groesbeck jumped out to a 5-0 start after last year’s win over Maypearl, but the Goats lost 4 of the final 5 games and missed the playoffs.
Palmer at Rice
What: District 7-3A (II)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: Palmer 3-0, 0-0; Rice 2-1, 0-0
Last year: Palmer won 34-0
Last week: Both teams were idle
Players to watch: Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, WR/DB Ben Waddle; Rice: WR Baylor Burkett, QB Tanner Carlisle
Update: The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start for the second straight year … Palmer overcame a 23-13 halftime deficit with 20 points in the third quarter to rally past Millsap in their last outing … Burkett scored on a 15-yard sweep for Rice’s lone TD in their last outing, a loss to Crawford.
Moody at Italy
What: District 8-2A (I)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Gladiator Coliseum
Records: Moody 1-3, 0-0; Italy 2-2, 0-0
Last year: Italy won 44-12
Last week: Moody beat Meridian 48-7; Italy beat Marlin 21-20
Players to watch: Moody: WR Da’Mon Allen, RB/DB Evan Norward; Italy: QB Jayden Saxon, RB Jaiden Barr
Update: A missed extra point by Marlin proved beneficial to the Gladiators, who won their second game in a row ... Moody ended its game against Meridian with 48 unanswered points after giving up a TD on the opening drive.
Avalon at Mount Calm
What: Non-district
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Panther Field
Records: Avalon 4-0; Mount Calm 0-4
Last year: Avalon won 58-0
Last week: Avalon beat Walnut Springs 54-0; Mount Calm lost to Penelope 56-36
Players to watch: Avalon: QB/DB Miguel Padron, RB/LB Rhett Newton; Mount Calm: RB Da’Markus Brackens, WR/DB Darius Williams
Update: Four of Avalon’s TDs came on defense and special teams as the game against Walnut Springs ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule.
Strawn at Milford
What: Non-district
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Horton Field
Records: Strawn 3-1; Milford 4-0
Last year: Strawn won 54-46
Last week: Strawn beat New Braunfels Christian 65-56; Milford beat Gainesville Lone Star North 50-43
Players to watch: Strawn: RB/LB J.W. Montgomery, RB/DE Marco Gomez; Milford: QB Ricky Pendleton, WR Ka’charo Cook
Update: Both teams played in the Class 1A state finals last year, with Strawn winning the 1A Division II championship and Milford finishing as Division I runner-up.