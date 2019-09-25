MANSFIELD — During a wild Tuesday night, Class 6A No. 11-ranked Waxahachie lost 3-2 to No. 18 Mansfield in a District 7-6A matchup of two state-ranked teams entering with a 3-0 district record.

Waxahachie had the momentum early, taking the first set 25-19 behind the play of senior Ragan Ward (51 assist night) and with Lacy Mott’s 18 kills.

The second set had an overconfident Indian team get behind early due to service errors and hitting errors after Mansfield adjusted to block Waxahachie’s leading scorer Mott to pull off the win 16-25.

Coach Sandy Faussett adjusted before the third set and had Ward distribute the ball around to balance the offense with senior Madison Babers (10 kills) and junior Emma Smithey (9 kills) to command a lead. Smithey came alive with 4 blocks and 3 kills during this set. Kate Morgan used her cross court shot to keep Mansfield off balance with Waxahachie never relinquishing the lead and taking the set win at 25-19.

The fourth set went back to Mansfield. After being ahead 16-13, the Indians allowed Mansfield to charge back and win 20-25.

Coming down to the fifth set Waxahachie got behind early 7-2. With an Avery Long ace and a Morgan kill, the Indians tied it 7-7. Waxahachie took the lead at 11-8 before a few errors had it all tied at 13-13. Smithey had a big block to go ahead 14-13. Coming down to the wire Mansfield came back and pulled out the win at 17-15.

Leading hitting percentage for the night was Babers (.280), Morgan (.260) and Smithey (.200). Bailee Whitehead had 24 digs from her libero position and Mott had 13 digs.

Waxahachie (28-11, 3-1) will travel to Cedar Hill on Friday night to take on the Longhorns at 5:30 p.m.