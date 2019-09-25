Washington, D.C. – Congressman Ron Wright (TX-06) issued the following statement in response to the announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the House will launch an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump:

"Since President Trump took office, Democrats' focus has been investigating, not legislating. Today, based on an unnamed source and no facts, Speaker Pelosi officially launched an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. Impeachment of the President of the United States requires a legitimate legal foundation as indicated in Article One of our Constitution, but Democrats are so obsessed with impeaching this President that they couldn't even wait 24 hours for the President to release the transcript of the call in question. Time and time again, we see Democrats jumping to conclusions with little to no basis in order to continue their socialist agenda. How much more time and taxpayer money do Democrats need to spend on impeaching President Trump before they are satisfied? Impeachment for political reasons is an attempted coup d'état.

Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have left so much on the table this Congress: immigration reform, USMCA, infrastructure reform, lowering drug costs and securing our southern border, just to name a few. We should be focused on delivering real solutions to the Americans we serve, not giving into political gamesmanship.”



