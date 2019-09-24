Screams Halloween Theme Park, presented by Metro by T-Mobile, will open the doors for its 24th season this Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Screams is made up of five haunted houses — and a whole lot more. After being transformed over the last several years, Screams has been enhanced for the 2019 season to provide the scariest experience yet. Each of the five haunted houses has a different theme, along with a haunted graveyard and Strigoi (evil souls) roaming throughout the site. The haunted houses include:

Cursed... The witches of TerraMythica Castle

A terrifying trip in the medieval myths surrounding the Magdena Sisters and their evil.

PT Harmum’s Carnival of Chaos

Get lost and hopefully not found in this carnival of clowns and freaks.

Captain Barbarosa’s Blood Harbour

Looting, murder and magic await as you enter a cursed pirate village and encounter the evil that encompasses it

Hotel D’Feers

Frozen in time after a brutal mass murder, meet the ones who stayed for eternity.

Zombie Wasteland… Apocalypse

It's a fight to the finish: Survivors think you’re zombies, and Zombies think you’re food. Good Luck!

“If you’ve never been to Screams before, or it’s been a while since you’ve been back, make sure this is the year you come,” says Coy Sevier, Screams General Manager. “With the enhancements we’ve made to all five of the haunted houses, the spooky haunted graveyard, and the great cast of creepy new characters, the 2019 season of Screams is sure to be the scariest Screams ever. You don’t want to miss it!”

But wait, there's more. When you’re ready to take a break from being scared, Screams has a DJ spinning music on the Screams stage, Scary-Oke, games of skill, shops, face painting, wax hands, Henna tattoos, Palm Readers, Psychic readings and more for you to enjoy.

Screams also has a food court and full-service restaurant. For those over 21, there is a full bar and three different pubs featuring a great selection of seasonal and craft beers such as ZiegenBock, Spaten Oktoberfest, Bishop Crackberry Cider, Spaten Lager, Belhaven Black Scottish Stout, Bishop Apple Pineapple Cider, Deep Ellum Blind Lemon and many more.

Screams Halloween Theme Park is the ultimate Halloween experience, running every Friday and Saturday night Sept. 27 through Oct. 26, from 7:30 p.m. and until 1:30 a.m. The single admission price is $35 at the gate and includes all five haunted houses, music and Scary-Oke. Coupons are available for $4 off at North Texas Metro by T-Mobile stores, and discount tickets can be purchased on-line at ScreamsPark.com.

Visitors can go through the haunted houses as many times as they like (as the crowds will allow). To cut the wait times in half, you can also purchase a VIP Fast Pass for $20 online or at the event. Screams is designed for ages 16+ and is not recommended for small children. Costumes and masks are not allowed at Screams.

Screams is located in Waxahachie off I-35E at exit 399A on the Scarborough Faire site. Due to I-35E construction, the exit for Screams has temporarily changed to exit 397 on northbound I-35E. Parking is free compliments of Waxahachie Nissan. Screams is presented by Metro by T-Mobile and is sponsored by Dr Pepper and Waxahachie Nissan.

For more information visit ScreamsPark.com, or ScreamsPark on FaceBook, Twitter or Instagram.



