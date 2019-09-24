As if you don't have enough reasons to go Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, the "Texas izakaya" from the team behind Ramen Tatsu-Ya is launching a daily happy hour menu for the first time beginning Tuesday, October 1.

The happy hour menu, which features new bites and cocktails, will be available daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to reserve seats using Resy, though walk-ins are always welcomed.

The Japanese-Texas barbecue fusion restaurant features a selection of skewers (choose from chicken, Kurobuta pork belly, head-on prawn and Niko Dango or Japanese meatballs) and tapas-style "munchies" (pork croquette, steam buns, pickle plate, chicken karaage or Japanese fried chicken and onigiri or Japanese rice balls), all of which are priced between $2.5 and $6.

Happy hour drinks include Japanese beer Kirin Ichiban for $4 per glass or $15 for a pitcher and brand-new cocktails for $7 to $9.

Chef Tatsu Aikawa opened Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in early 2017 following the massive success of Ramen Tatsu-Ya, which has three locations in Austin. His team also operates Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-Ya, Karē Ban Ban and DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya. Tiki Tatsu-Ya is a forthcoming project.

