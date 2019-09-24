Consumers are seeing higher prices at the pumps in Austin in the wake of an attack 10 days ago on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Austin area motorists were paying an average of $2.34 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in the past week, according to online fuel website GasBuddy. That's an increase of 8.5 cents per gallon in the past week.

The site's data is from a survey of 830 gas stations in the Austin metro area.

The current Austin-area price is 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data. The lowest available gas price in Austin was $2.19 per gallon, while the most expensive price being charged is $2.78 per gallon.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.66, up 8.5 cents from last week. But that's still lower than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.85.

Drone attacks on two major oil facilities — including the world's largest, Abqaiq — have taken 5.7 million crude barrels per day off the market, accounting for about 6% of the global supply.

As markets adjust to the loss of crude from the Saudi Arabian facilities, the exact impact on gas prices will depend on the extent of the damage to the facilities and how long it takes them to resume normal operations, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.



Analysts say the situation in Saudi Arabia remains fluid, so it's unclear how long the price spikes will last.

"For the first time in 10 weeks the national average (cost for a gallon of gasoline) has risen, and certainly not just a small increase but a very noticeable rise on the heels of attacks on Saudi Arabia," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While the worst is now behind us, there remain some concerns that could cause oil prices to rise further, including a fairly optimistic timeline from the Saudis that may prove challenging to meet."

If timelines are extended, motorists may see additional slight increases, he said.

In addition, "as hurricane season continues to be active, there are risks that may continue to push gas prices slightly higher in coming weeks before we get clear of such issues," DeHaan said.