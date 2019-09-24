GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY BOOK SALE THROUGH SEPT. 27

The annual book sale of the Pecan Valley Genealogical Society will be held through Sept. 27 at 213 S. Broadway. Hardback books are 50 cents, paperbacks are 25 cents. Lots of Great Books. Donated books are being accepted at 213 S. Broadway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

COTTONWOOD COUNTRY MUSICAL SEPT. 27

The monthly Cottonwood Country Musical will be held Sept. 27 at the Cottonwood Community Center. The menu is Cowboy Stew, cornbread, dessert, tea, coffee, or sodas. The kitchen will open at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the meal will be used for the Community Center maintenance. The music will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Cottonwood Country Musicals are held at the Cottonwood Community Center in Cottonwood the fourth Friday night of each month. Cottonwood is located in Callahan County on County Road 444 just off FM 1079 and FM 880. For any additional information, call Cookie Robinson at 325-660-5771.

FUMC EARLY FALL FUN FEST SEPT. 28

First United Methodist Church of Early invites all to their Annual Fall Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, located at 1073 Early Blvd. The event will have a silent auction, with arts and crafts for sale along with jams, jelly, baked goods, pies, cakes, and cookies. Kids can have some sort of fun on the train and hay rides along with games, face painting. Call Babs Shields at 325-646-2300 or visit the church's Facebook page.

CENTER FOR LIFE RESOURCES 5K RUN SEPT. 28

The Center for Life Resources 2019 Relay 5th Annual 5K race will be Saturday, Sept. 28 at Riverside Park in Brownwood. The entry fee is $30 for ages 13 and over, and $15 for 12 and under. The fee includes admission to the race, race timing chips and a T-shirt. Entries must be received by Sept. 13 to receive a T-shirt. Runners and walkers of all fitness levels are welcome. Sign up at www.runsignup.com or come by the center at 408 Mulberry in Brownwood to register and pay in person.

MAY FREE FALL CLEAN-UP DAY SEPT. 28

The May Rodeo Association will sponsor the "May Fall Clean-Up" in cooperation with Precinct 2 Commissioner Joel Kelton and other Brown County officials, for residents in the community of May on Saturday, Sept. 28 from from 9 a.m. until mid-afternoon. Items not acceptable include gasoline, liquid paints, pesticides, chemicals, oil and oil filters, truck and tractor tires. Limit other tires to six per household. Appliances, if free of Freon gas. Haul your items to the May Rodeo grounds - there will be workers there to help you unload.

CASA 101 INFORMATION SESSION OCT. 1

The CASA 101 information session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 901 Avenue B (Community Connections of Central Texas building, corner of Austin Avenue and Avenue B). This information session is a place to learn more and ask questions about CASA in the Heart of Texas, get more detail about what a Court Appointed Special Advocate does, eligibility requirements, traits needed, training provided, time commitments, and application and screening process. We'll also address other ways to help if one is not able to be an advocate at this time. Please come and bring a friend. Let us know you’re coming if possible by calling office at 325-643-2557 or emailing Joanne@casahot.org. See www.casabrownwood.org for additional information or to complete an application.

HEART OF TEXAS JAYCEES UNDER THE STARS OCT. 12

The Heart of Texas Jaycees will hold its Under the Stars event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Hideout. For tickets, contact Barbie Chapman at The Hideout of Charity Adams at community@txjc.org.

CENTRAL TEXAS CATTLEWOMEN MEET OCT. 12

Calling all ladies of Brown, Eastland, Callahan, and Comanche counties! Please join us for our first official meeting of the 2019-2020 year. Central Texas CattleWomen is a chapter of the Texas CattleWomen in which we promote beef and the beef industry. Members are not required to own cattle, simply having a passion for the beef industry is all you need. Our next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Central Texas Farm Credit building in Early.

MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT EVENT NOV. 5

To observe Medicare Open Enrollment, the Area Agency on Aging of West Central Texas has teamed with Brownwood Senior Center to give you a chance to learn about Medicare Part D prescription plans for 2020 and to get more information about Medicare and services offered in the community. Join them for The Medicare Open Enrollment event (Lights, Camera, Enroll!) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Brownwood Senior Center located at 110 S. Greenleaf. For the best plan comparison, please bring your Medicare card and current list of prescriptions. For questions and details please call the Area Agency on Aging at 325-793-8417.