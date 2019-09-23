Ellis County Judge Todd Little visited with eighth-graders celebrating Constitution Week at Eddie Finley Jr. High School, Thursday.

The appearance was his first school visit as county judge, according to an Ellis County press release. Little was sworn into office on Jan. 1.

“I wanted people involved with our local government to talk about the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights,” said Ashley Sweatt, an eighth-grade social studies teacher and department chair, who extended the invitation to the judge.

The engaged students questioned Little on a variety of issues affecting their communities, including “the education system, public safety, the growth in Ellis County,” and the justice system, the release noted. “The meeting concluded with a reading of the Preamble to the United States Constitution, and how it still holds true today.”

“I grew up believing that people perish for lack of vision,” said Little. “As we prepare for the future we must invest in the ‘Now’ generation, which includes every student within our county school systems. The policies and priorities that we [uphold] today will have lasting effects tomorrow.”

The judge met with Sweatt's social studies class during his visit.

Constitution Week is celebrated Sept. 17 – 23 to commemorate the formation and signing on Sept. 17, 1787, of the United States Constitution. Constitution Day is Sept. 17.