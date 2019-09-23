The Ellis County Christian Women's Connection (ECCWC) hosted a fall fashion show on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at their monthly luncheon at the Waxahachie Country Club. Bealls department store of Waxahachie sponsored the event that featured an array of their new fall collections of sportswear and formal/evening wear.

The ECCWC models for the show were Pat Smith, an artist from Lancaster; Pam Robinson, a retired Dallas I.S.D. teacher from Lancaster; Robinson's granddaughter Jasmine Rudd, a college student at Cedar Valley in Lancaster; Julissa Martinez, an attorney and small business owner from Waxahachie; and Margaret Josey, a real estate agent for Judge Fite - Century 21 who lives in Waxahachie.

The Ellis County chapter of ECCWC is a part of the international Christian women's organization called Stonecroft. Their headquarters is in Overland Park, Kansas, and they have active ladies' groups all over the world.

The featured Stonecroft speaker for the September meeting was Dawn Reeves of Dallas. In addition to being a speaker, Reeves is also a writer, teaches seminars on marriage and works as a certified life coach. Her speech to the Ellis County group was titled, "Confessions of a Drama Queen."

The local Stonecroft club meets every third Wednesday of the month at the Waxahachie Country Club, located at 1920 W. Highway 287@ I-35E, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Ladies from all over Ellis County come together monthly to enjoy a meal and some entertainment and information. The meeting is highlighted by a public speaker who shares their own personal testimony in a motivational and inspirational way.

Anyone interested in visiting or joining the ECCWC group is encouraged to check out their Facebook page. Interested parties may also contact Barb Jacobs at 214-463-5064 or by email at barbjacobs19@gmail.com.