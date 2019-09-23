For many generations, people have grown up in the Barrio Neighborhood of Amarillo, located east of downtown. As part of the city’s cleanup day, David Rosas, an individual who grew up in the community, wanted the barrio to be a part of it.

“We are making our part of the world a little cleaner,” Rosas told participants in the cleanup.

Community members, as well as students and educators from Bowie Middle School, gathered in the barrio Saturday morning at the corner of 10th and Arthur, across the street from the Fiesta Foods location. Teams then split up, going and picking up trash to make the community cleaner.

This was a part of the city’s participation in National Clean Up Day, a nationwide initiative encouraging organizations and individuals to clean neighborhoods, cities and parks, according to a city news release.

Rosas said it was crucial for this part of the city to be a part of the cleanup day. While he does not live in the neighborhood anymore, a lot of the people who still live there are good friends and family of his.

Teams went down Garfield Street to Ross Street and went west to east from 10th Street to 16th Street. They also cleaned Alamo Park in the process. Rosas said it was important to get the community involved to show pride in the neighborhood you live in.

David Martinez, the student council sponsor at Bowie Middle School, brought more than 10 of the student council representatives to help clean the community Saturday afternoon. This is a good learning opportunity for these students, he said.

“It’s important for them to give back,” he said. “This is their community. A lot of these young students live in this community, so it’s important for them to know the importance of taking care of this community, and that includes picking up trash.”

Martinez said there is a lot of history on this side of town, and it is critical for these students to understand where they come from.

“It’s important that we preserve it and we take care of it,” he said. “There is a lot of history, and a lot of folks have a lot of stories to tell."

Agustin Luera, a participant in the cleanup, also grew up in the area. He is now back living in the neighborhood after retiring from the Air Force after 38 years.

Luera said starting the students this early, cleaning up and appreciating the neighborhood that they live in, they will learn to continue it as an adult. They are the future leaders of the community and of the city, he said.

Growing up in the barrio taught Luera a lot, he said. But the makeup of the neighborhood has changed over time.

“A lot of people I grew up with here no longer live here,” he said. “There are a lot of new neighbors that I don’t even know their name. Back in the day, if the neighbors saw you doing something wrong, they had permission to get you straightened up.”

Rosas said the area needs to be cleaned up more in the future. Because of the age of some of the properties that are still standing in the barrio, they need to be cleaned up.

“It’s pretty important to me,” he said. “But it’s time, along with the rest of the city, for it to be cleaned up and revitalized. There’s been a lot done in downtown Amarillo … but Amarillo isn’t just Polk Street, Tyler and Taylor.”