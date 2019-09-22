The Old Testament teaches us that the Israelites were enslaved in Egypt for over 400 years. Moses was born many years later and eventually freed the Israelites. Forty years later, Moses helped the Israelites reach God’s Promised Land. Looks like slavery has definitely been around for thousands of years. Fast forward to 1619 AD, and why is this date now so important to some?

Today, some writers for the New York Times want us to believe that the 19 slaves who arrived in Jamestown in 1619 marked the beginning of slavery here in America. Research tells us that slaves were already here in 1526, even though this land was called the “New World.” At the time, most African slaves were being sold by other “Africans” to many countries. In time, this land began to see the benefit of owning slaves.

Before America became a democratic republic nation, it was still under British rule. By the time America declared its independence from King George III, opposition toward slavery in America was gaining momentum. America was getting ready to draft its Declaration of Independence. Jefferson was doing his best to bring an end to the international slave trade. Although many of our Founding Fathers owned slaves, including Washington, Jefferson and Franklin, they saw the wrong in owning slaves. They knew it was inhumane to own another human being. And although slavery was not legally abolished in America until 1865, some of our forefathers had tried their best to abolish it way before. At the time, owners knew that it was cheaper to buy a slave than to hire workers.

Early on, Pennsylvania fought to end slavery, introducing the “Act for the Gradual Abolition of Slavery” in 1780. But slave-owners did not stop. Many refused to free their slaves. Under their new law, children born of slaves were to remain with the owners until age 28. Owners were then supposed to issue a “bill of sale,” and free them. Some slave owners found loopholes in Pennsylvania’s new law. But at least, it was a start toward abolishing slavery.

Recently, the New York Times began focusing on pushing negative stories toward President Trump. They pushed the Trump/Russia collusion so much that some of their writers won Pulitzer prizes for their stories. There was only one problem with their winning Pulitzers; the collusion was a total hoax. Those Pulitzers are probably still at home. Now, the Times wants to focus on stories of racism coming out of the White House. So, the Times is promoting this “1619 Project.”

It would certainly help if people knew who “all” will be writing these essays. Who will be promoting and emphasizing the main objective in the writings and stories in this project? Will they be positive or negative stories about America’s history? Will they be factual or biased? Will they portray America as being nothing but a racist country? And in the end, will we be forced to relive in our minds the horrendous and inhumane acts done to blacks by the KKK? By now, many of us have seen pictures, videos and movies on these horrendous events.

But why not focus on the many accomplishments of so many successful blacks in America. Why not bring out the great things black people did to make this the great nation that it is today? Will they talk about Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron and Muhammad Ali. What about Michael Jordan, Jim Brown, Joe Lewis, Joe Frazier, Gale Sayers and Bob Hayes? In politics, how about George Washington Carver, Frederick Douglas, Martin Luther King Jr., Herman Cain, Ben Carson, Condoleezza Rice and General Colin Powell?

No doubt, there are thousands more in many aspects of life. America has had its share of famous black writers too, including authors, singers and actors, too many to mention. So why not write about the great sacrifices many of these people had to live through to make this land a better nation for all? Why focus on so many negative stories just to try and make a point? By now, many of us know about segregation and the riots in the south. We know about the lynchings, the hangings, the lashings and the killings. How many successful black Americans will be called on to talk about the greatness of this nation?

Then again, what do I know? I wonder if today’s Israel still hates Egypt “with a passion” over the slavery of long ago? God tells us to forgive. Sometimes we forgive, but let’s face it, we don’t always forget. Why try to glorify a time in our lives that is filled with horror and hatred? Slavery has never been right, and it still isn’t. And yet, it still goes on, even in America. All kinds of slavery exists. I believe darkness has been here in America for many years now. Maybe it’s time to allow the light back into our lives and into our hearts so we can forgive and forget and move on. It’s never too late.

Joe Gonzalez is a Lubbock County author and frequent contributor to AJ Media opinion pages.