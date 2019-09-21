DALLAS — Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s soccer went on a short trip to the campus of Dallas Baptist for a match under the lights, but game time was moved up to 6 p.m. due to the threat of rain. Despite being reduced to 10 men, DBU downed the Lions, 2-0.

NCAA Division II DBU was a decidedly larger team physically than SAGU enjoying a height advantage at every position.

SAGU and DBU played a scoreless first half with both teams moving the ball in open field, but DBU was awarded a penalty kick early in the second half and converted.

DBU played a man down from the 40:57 mark of the 1st half when an ejection occurred on a red card.

DBU led the Lions 10-6 in shots and 4-1 in shots on goal.

While DBU collected the only red card of the game SAGU had two yellow cards and committed 12 fouls as they scrapped to play with the larger DBU squad.

Once again, the Lions could not generate an offensive punch despite having two excellent opportunities in the second half.

SAGU continues to play an improving, physical defense that has not allowed more than two goals in a game since the first game of the season.

"That's one of the slowest games I think we have played so far and we made too many poor decisions,” Lions head coach Clementin Oancea said. “The penalty kick in the 49th minute and the retake were difficult calls to overcome. But that is not something we can control and have have to focus on what we can control and we did not have that focus. We fell in the trap of grabbing and complaining versus focusing on our game plan.

"We will dust ourselves off and move on to the next game on Saturday."

The Lions (0-5-1) completed their tripleheader game week on Saturday when they took on University of Houston-Victoria. On Tuesday, SAGU will begin their conference schedule by traveling to Fort Worth for a 7 p.m. contest with Texas Wesleyan University.

Women

McMurry 3, SAGU 0

ABILENE – Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) women’s soccer played the second of three games for the week on Thursday at the NCAA Division III McMurry War Hawks. The War Hawks defeated the Lady Lions by a score of 3-0.

SAGU mishandled a ball defensively resulting in the first goal for the War Hawks when an errant pass slipped past the goalie and went into the net for a 1-0 McMurry lead.

SAGU was outshot by the War Hawks 15-3 and 9-1 in shots on goal.

Only six fouls were committed in the match with four being called on SAGU.

The Lady Lions have dropped four contests in a row after winning the first two of the season.

Sooner Athletic Conference play will begin for the Lady Lions (2-4) on Tuesday, when they travel to Fort Worth to play the Texas Wesleyan University Rams.