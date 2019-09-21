The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Martin Aristo Cardiel and Elizabeth Halye Kilbride

Antonio James Cruz and Valerie Marie Cerda

James David Kingston and La Joy Mae Follis

Ruben Villarreal III and Chesea Ann Moreno

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Leslie Lajon Adams, declaration of nolle prosequi

Jimmy Ladale Allison, declaration of nolle prosequi

Donna Sue Baldwin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750

Christopher Michael Barninger, declaration of nolle prosequi

Farrah Renee Boykin, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Taylor Strickland Carlisle, assault causes bodily injury

Skylar Blane Crawford, prohibited weapon knuckles, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750

Adrian Louise Clark, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)

Windy Louise Dano, declaration of nolle prosequi

Clifford Darrel Denison III, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)

Mary Elizabeth Hanson, declaration of nolle prosequi

Mandy Leigh Hardin, declaration of nolle prosequi (three cases)

Talamadge Rae Hartley, assault causes bodily injury

Ashley Brooke Henderson, declaration of nolle prosequi

Juan Israel Hernandez, declaration of nolle prosequi

Thomas Brummett, public intoxication

Curtis Harrison, interfere with emergency request for service

Chance Vernon, false drug test

Monica Kay Hernandez, display fictitious motor

Terrence Harold Hess, declaration of nolle prosequi

Michael Keith Hickerson, declaration of nolle prosequi

Bulafae Jennifer Hollis, declaration of nolle prosequi

Melissa Wayne Holt, declaration of nolle prosequi

Steven Paul Hudson, declaration of nolle prosequi

Emma Catherine Irwin, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Joseph D. Kazelis, declaration of nolle prosequi

Kelly Shawn Knight, declaration of nolle prosequi (six cases)

Jaycee Lynne Lenz, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Heather Limmer, DWI

Jaimie Ailene Lippoldt, boating while intoxicated

Loretta Junell Little, declaration of nolle prosequi

Florentino Lopez Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi

Gregory Erick Luschen, declaration of nolle prosequi

Joseph Stormy Mangham, assault causes bodily injury

Gino Marks, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Julie Ann Martin, assault causes bodily injury

Ronald Eugene McCune, assault causes bodily injury

Samantha Jo Medack, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Emily Moore, DWI

Jose Zacaria Munoz, DWI second

Arian Petross, DWI

Michael James Pittman, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Rodney Potts, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Ashley Kasandra Pruitt, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces drug free zone

Christopher Rangel, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Marcus Anthony Sanders, DWI

Quashawn Sanders, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces drug free zone

Cody Allan Smith, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Matthew Clay Starr, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Karla Joanna Torres-Vasquez, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750

Lionel Valdez, assault causes bodily injury/family violence

Martin Valencia, DWI

Christian Layne Vaughan, DWI

Dillon Scott Walters, duty on striking fixture

Crystal Warren, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Chance Evans Watkins, DWI

Richard Bryan White, fail to identify fugitive

John David Wilhelm, DWI

Bobby Gene Williams, DWI

Samantha Shawn Williams, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750

Whitney Williams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Gage James Woodcock, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Andrew Bryan Deville, declaration of nolle prosequi

The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Marcus Armstrong et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Lee Drummond et al, tax cases

Discover Bank vs. Jason Woodard, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Wells Fargo Ban Na. vs. Jason R. Woodard, contract-consumer/commercial debt

A.N.D. vs. L.W.D., divorce

Simon Hernandez vs. Tasha Hernandez, divorce

Misti Dawn Turner vs. Rocky David Turner, divorce