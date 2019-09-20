Pink T-shirts and ribbons will light up Lumpkins Stadium on Friday night as the Waxahachie Independent School District kicks off its home football game with several breast cancer survivors on the field.

The 10th annual “Pink Out: Indians Care Enough to Wear Pink” event comes ahead of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign.

“We invite survivors to serve as honorary coin toss representatives before the game and, or, stand for recognition during the game,” said Waxahachie ISD Assistant Director of Public Relations Shelly Murphree.

The District has partnered with the Waxahachie-based Dinah Weable Breast Cancer Survivors’ Event charitable organization since 2010 to have breast cancer survivors attend and participate in the awareness campaign.

“In ‘pinking out” the stadium it brings awareness to the cause and makes people ask questions which enable us to provide answers and very important information about early detection,” said Cindy Smith, chairperson of Dinah Weable. “Throughout the game, they will make announcements that provide statistics and information regarding breast cancer. It is a full evening of awareness.”

Dinah Weable, established in 2007, funds mammograms for Waxahachie residents who are either underinsured or uninsured. The organization says it has provided the exam for more than 1,200 people to date.

Waxahachie ISD has also teamed up with the Waxahachie Firefighter’s Assoc., which sells pink T-shirts during its annual “Cares Enough to Wear Pink” campaign. Fans attending the ‘Pink Out’ game are encouraged to buy the shirts ahead of the game and wear them. They can be purchased at the Waxahachie Fire Department or at the local H-E-B grocery store. The funds will support the association’s own Benevolent Fund and Dinah Weable.

The Fund has paid out thousands of dollars over the past 11 years to assist firefighters battling different cancers, according to the organization.

The game on Sept. 20 begins with the honorary coin toss at 7:10 p.m.

Although Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed in October, “Pink Out” is being held in September because the only other home game in October coincides with homecoming, Murphree said.

A Friday afternoon pep rally at Waxahachie High School will also take the shape of an awareness campaign with two breast cancer survivors in attendance.

The American Cancer Society reports that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S. after skin cancer. It estimates that there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. It further concludes that over 271,270 people will be diagnosed with the disease in 2019 – 268,600 women and 2,670 men. By year’s end, the illness will claim the lives of some 41,760 women and 500 men.