25 years ago:

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Thousands of U.S. troops swarmed into the Haitian capital unopposed Monday to begin a military occupation designed to restore democracy to the troubled Caribbean nation, even as President Clinton warned that the mission carries enormous risks and uncertainties.

50 years ago:

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. - Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei A. Gromyko declared Friday the United States must renounce military and all other internal interference in Vietnam before peace can be achieved there.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Before Secretary of the Navy Forrestal goes full-steam ahead with his plan to induct 400,000 more men into the Navy in the next nine months, he might look certain waste of manpower in the Navy.

100 years ago:

AUSTIN - Texas taxable values for 1919 are estimated at $3,101,000,000 from the tax rolls, which are nearly completed. This is an increase of approximately $83,000,000 over the preceding year.