In a 4-3 decision, the Amarillo Independent School District chose to push the decision to turf all its eight high school baseball and softball fields to no later than March 2020 at Monday’s regular meeting. Because of this, baseball and softball teams in the district will not play on turf fields for their upcoming season.

Board President Robin Malone, Board Vice President Cristy Wilkinson and board members Kimberly Anderson and Kayla Mendez voted in favor of the motion. Board members Alonzo Everhart, Dick Ford and David Nance were not in favor of the motion.

According to previous reporting by the Amarillo Globe-News, boosters representing the high school baseball teams in the district utilized the public comment portion of August’s meeting to express their support for making all the baseball and softball fields within the district turf instead of grass.

In the action item, there were two options for the board to take, if they were to take action. The first option was to install turf on all the high school softball fields, both the infield and the outfield, and the infield only for the baseball fields, at a cost of $2,970,700.

The second option was to install turf in the infields and outfield of all eight softball and baseball fields in the district, at a cost of $6,211,200.

Charity Rodriguez, the booster president for the baseball program at Caprock High School who was in attendance at the meeting, said she was really excited to see this as an action item for this meeting. But when the action item was voted on, she was disappointed in the board’s decision.

“This is something that, as a sport and as a program, we have looked forward to,” she said. “My son is a senior and I will still fight for this, for the kids growing up. Every sport in Amarillo is held higher than baseball.”

In the robust discussion between board members on this topic, Anderson said she was not ready to put her support behind this project.

“I am just uncomfortable committing this amount of money to this when we have items that are prioritized above that that we don’t have a price tag for,” she said during the meeting. “I think it would be in our best interest to give it some time and until we can find prices for those (projects).”

Malone agreed with Anderson, saying she thinks there were too many unknowns to go forward with the project.

“If we are spending this kind of money, we need to, as stewards of the district’s budget,… to have all the information and be able to review the information in order to make sure we are making the right decisions,” she said during the meeting. “I really don’t necessarily see the reason why it would hurt to delay this matter, so we can get more information.”

Ford expressed his interest in voting in favor of turfing the district’s baseball and softball fields.

“We have the funds,” he said. “AISD has been behind the curve on turf fields compared to all the other districts. I’m not sure why. We vote on so much stuff and we spend so much money. This would be one of the few things we can vote on that actually put smiles on the kids’ faces.”

Doug Loomis, the superintendent of Amarillo ISD, said he sees both sides of the argument. The turf fields are a part of the district’s large capital improvement “need list” but safety and security is the priority of the district.

“What I think I heard my board saying is that we are a team and we want to look at this and do this,” he said, “but maybe not yet.”

Wes Knapp, the past booster club president for the baseball program at Tascosa High School who was in attendance at the meeting, said this decision puts the school, who is classified as a 6A campus, at a real disadvantage.

“We are so far behind from what (the rest of the 6A schools are) doing,” he said. “We play all over the state. There’s 2 and 3A schools that have better facilities than we have.”

Malone said she wants people who support the turf fields to not be discouraged by the outcome of this meeting.

“It was delayed but it wasn’t denied,” she said. “Once we get the information we need, we can make the decision that is best for our district.”

Rodriguez said the district is tabling something that does not need to be tabled.

“Yes, we need security. But that’s going to be an ongoing thing,” Rodriguez said. “…At least, get us to where we need to be to perform. They want our children to get ready to perform and exceed not only academically but also sports-wise, military-wise. How can we do that if we have mediocre equipment and facilities? We can’t better our children if we don’t have the better facilities to do that.”

In the meeting, there were also discussions over the district’s ratings from the Texas Education Agency, which came out in August, as well as a presentation over the what the district is doing for students’ mental health. The board also unanimously approved the development and the implementation of the Crossroads compensatory pilot academic program for the district’s high school students.

The board’s next regular meeting will be in October.