When Boy Scout Troop 193 of Duncanville arrived at GracePlace Church of Christ last Saturday morning to perform a community service event for the Duncanville Rotary Flag Program, they discovered that the gate lock had been cut, and their troop trailer with equipment had been stolen. Several troop members are also Midlothian Independent School District students.

This is the first time the seasoned troop's trailer and equipment has been stolen — and the group lost a lot of their history, according to parents.

Troop 193 is a 21 boy-led five patrol group, and the majority of their camping and cooking supplies were stored in the missing trailer.

The trailer and equipment are valued at more than $7,000 — not to mention all the hard work and sweat involved in building an inventory and custom storage space inside to equip the troop for camp outs. Troop 193 was in the planning stages of a camping trip scheduled for this month when the trailer was stolen.

"It's sad to know that someone is taking from a great program and minimizing it for youth trying to grow up to be productive and responsible adults," said troop parent Dora Villarreal. "The scouts are still trying to process the loss and how they will replace their stolen items."

The trailer was locked up at the storage facility of GracePlace Church of Christ in Duncanville, TX. It was last seen on Friday, Sept. 6. Villarreal said the theft most likely occurred overnight.

A police report with the Duncanville Police has been submitted.

If you see this trailer or have any information about the incident, contact Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111.

If you would like to help donate needed items so that this troop can still make their camping trip this month, please visit their Amazon wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/330APVA2QXCOG

The items should be shipped directly to GracePlace Church of Christ, 520 Big Stone Gap Rd., Duncanville, TX, attention Bettie George.

"Thank you for your support and for helping restore our troop's faith in knowing for every bad, there's a lot more good in this world," Villarreal said.