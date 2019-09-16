Former deputy sheriff of Ellis County Brad Norman kicked off his campaign for the Ellis County sheriff seat, taking aim squarely at the gun control debate that has galvanized the nation in recent years.

“I am a fiscally conservative Republican who believes in the right to keep and bear arms…,” said Norman in a Sept. 3 press release.

Norman, currently a police lieutenant at Methodist Health System, is boasting 20-plus years of experience in law enforcement. He said 17 of those years were spent at the very Ellis County Sheriff’s Office he is running to oversee.

“I’ve spent the better part of my career in law enforcement in Ellis County at the Sheriff’s Office,” Norman said.

Norman began his 17-year career with the Sheriff’s Office as a narcotics investigator in 2001. He was promoted to captain of operations in 2008, and last held the deputy chief post from 2015 to 2017. He also served with the Midlothian and West police departments from 1998 to 2001, according to the release. The long-time law enforcer said these experiences make him well qualified to take on the job at the Sheriff’s Office where he plans to continue the work he started.

“I have a heart for the citizens as well as the employees at the Sheriff’s Office and jail, and I feel that my mission here is not complete,” Norman said.

The tough-talking Republican candidate also promised to shake things up at the Sheriff’s Office and deliver results in the fight against crime.

“At the office, I will have an open-door policy,” Norman said. “We are facing a number of challenges in Ellis County with the growth that is being seen... The Sheriff’s Office will have to be prepared for that growth, especially in the area of fighting crime and keeping our communities safe and secure.”

“As a supervisor, I have a broad background in operations, county-wide projects and risk management,” the hospital police lieutenant added.

Norman said his candidacy was a family decision, supported by his wife, Mandy, of 31 years.

“I feel called to do this,” Norman assured. “Mandy and I have spent a great deal of time in prayer, and in discussion, about my running for sheriff. This decision is made with the blessing of my family.”

Current sheriff Chuck Edge, who plans on running to retain his job, was appointed to the post in 2017 after Johnny Brown resigned following a brawl inside a Midlothian Whataburger.

To learn more about Norman and his campaign, visit normanforsheriff.com.