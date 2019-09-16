Monday forecast for Austin: We're looking at getting at least one more sunny day before clouds and rain chances increase later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The work week will start off mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 97 degrees, but the humidity will still make it feel like 100, forecasters say. In the evening, expect more clouds and overnight temperatures to slip to the mid-70s. Shifting winds will signal an approaching tropical low pressure system that could bring significant rain this week.

"The low is expected to slowly move north into Texas on Tuesday then continue to slowly move into North Texas through Friday," the weather service said in a statement early Monday. Where rainfall is expected will depend on where the low pressure system goes. So far, areas east of the Interstate 35 corridor could see the heaviest rainfall, forecasters say.

"Soils remain dry around the area and can handle a decent amount of rain but any quick heavy tropical rains could lead to localized flooding concerns," the weather service said.

Tuesday's forecast for Austin includes a 40% chance of rain under partly sunny skies. Temperatures could climb to 94 degrees but feel more like 102 because of increased humidity. Rain chances will linger in the evening under mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of around 74.

Storm chances and the risk of heavier rainfall kicks in later this week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: A 50% chance of rain amid partly sunny skies with a high near 94. A 30% chance of rain at night under mostly cloudy skies and a low around 74.

Thursday: 60% chance of rain under partly sunny skies with a high near 90. Rain chances diminish at night, otherwise mostly cloudy with a low around 75.

Friday: A 50% chance of rain, otherwise partly sunny with a high near 93. Then mostly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 30% chance of rain with partly sunny skies and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.