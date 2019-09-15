Editor's note: Texas Tech's game late Saturday at Arizona was not finished by press time. For complete coverage of the game, see lubbockonline.com and Monday's edition of the Avalanche-Journal.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Hard to believe the amount of time that's passed since Texas Tech and Arizona last got together before they did so here Saturday night in this scenic city on the edge of the Sonoran Desert. For one thing, to previous generations, Tech-Arizona was an every-year affair. For another, it was on this week 30 years ago that the Red Raiders started a special season by upsetting the Wildcats.

To Tech followers of a certain age, the 1989 Red Raiders are a favorite, not because they won a championship or even 10 games, but because they embodied one of the characteristics that came to define Tech football for the longest: Overlooked, under-recruited players who gave their bigger instate rivals fits while milking the most from their talent.

Heck, suited up and flourishing among the 1989 Red Raiders were not merely the under-recruited, but the not-recruited. Former walk-ons started at center, tackle, wide receiver, defensive end, linebacker and safety — not just a few games, but all season. Among the under-recruited was two-scholarship offer tailback James Gray and many among the all-senior offensive line that rolled out the red carpet weekly for his season of 1,509 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns.

They had the right chemistry to go 9-3 and spank a Steve Spurrier team in a bowl game, far outpacing their preseason forecast for sixth place in the Southwest Conference.

They didn't just give the bigger instate rivals fits; they beat Texas A&M at Jones Stadium and Texas in Austin, both on touchdown passes in third-and-long situations late in the fourth quarter. Not many folks bring up Jamie Gill in discussions of great Tech quarterbacks, but Jamie Gill in 1989 sure performed under pressure.

He and his teammates made the most of what they had, and beat four Top 20 teams to prove it.

Arizona was the first of those, on the second Saturday in September, 1989. That 24-14 victory at Jones Stadium got it all started.

So pardon the nostalgia. A reunion is in order for those guys.

Anyhow, after that '89 game, Tech and Arizona just stopped playing. The Red Raiders and the Wildcats played 32 times before Saturday night — most from the early 1930s through the mid-1950s as Border Conference foes. Then every year from 1971-79 as non-conference opponents.

Since an '88 trip to Tucson, the only other time the Red Raiders had been back to Arizona Stadium before this weekend was for the 1995 Copper Bowl. Tech beat Air Force 55-41 as Byron Hanspard ran for 260 yards and four touchdowns, capping a sophomore season in which he gained 1,374 yards and setting the stage for his 2,000-yard season the next year.

Gazing out over Arizona Stadium Saturday night — to the picturesque mountains in every direction beyond — it's hard to imagine that practically a quarter-century has slipped by since the last visit.

James Gray's son, Johnathan, has come and gone as a tailback at the University of Texas. Byron Hanspard's son, Byron Jr., is a defensive back for Baylor. When I called up his profile, it was like looking at his father's twin.

So many of the faces have changed. In that era, you had Dick Tomey on the sideline at Arizona Stadium and Spike Dykes on the sideline at Jones Stadium, their tenures paralleling one another's almost precisely. Tomey won a school record 95 games, coaching the Wildcats from 1987-2000. Spike retired with a school record 82 wins, coaching the Red Raiders from the Independence Bowl in 1986 through 1999.

Tomey died this spring at 80, Dykes in the spring of 2017 at 79.

Both are revered, in whichever place you call "here".

So when Kevin Sumlin's and Matt Wells' teams took the field here Saturday night, they were renewing a history that's been gone a long time, but shouldn't be forgotten.