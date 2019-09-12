DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Two public hearings set

on county tax plans

Travis County will host two public hearings on a proposal to increase total tax revenues from properties on the tax roll by 10.98% over the previous year.

The hearings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Sept. 20 in the Commissioners Courtroom, 700 Lavaca St.

Individual taxes may increase at a greater or lesser rate, or even decrease, depending on the change in the taxable value of property in relation to the change in taxable value of all other property and the tax rate that is adopted.

For information: traviscountytx.gov.

EAST AUSTIN

ACC Díez y Seis event

takes place Monday

Austin Community College will host its 12th annual Díez y Seis in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Road.

Former Texas Sen. Gonzalo Barrientos, who served in the Texas Legislature from 1975 to 2007, will serve as special guest speaker. The cultural celebration commemorates Mexico’s declaration of independence and Texas’ first Independence Day. Guests can learn about the binational ties that shaped the economy, politics and traditions of Texas.

The event will feature traditional food, live music from Johnny Degollado y su Conjunto and performances from Roy Lozano’s Ballet Folklorico.

For information: austincc.edu/cppps.

EAST AUSTIN

Strut Your Mutt

Saturday at park

Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare group, will host the Strut Your Mutt fundraising charity dog walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Walter E. Long Park, 6620 Blue Bluff Road.

Attendees can choose to support Best Friends Animal Society or their favorite local participating animal welfare organization. The free event will feature dog yoga, pet portraits, music, contests and food trucks.

For information: strutyourmutt.org.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Austin Pets Alive hosts

'No Kill' fundraiser Friday

Austin Pets Alive will host its No Kill Anniversary Party from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Line Hotel, 111 E Cesar Chavez St.

Vegetarian fare and custom cocktails from Desert Door, Still Austin and Frankly Organic, or beer from Independence Brewing and wine from Babe Wine will be available. Music will be provided from Uptown Drive and JD Casper, and there will be a photo booth, a silent auction and puppy/kitten parties.

Tickets are $100 for individuals and $250 for VIP.

For more information, austinpetsalive.org/events/no-kill-party.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Learn tree-planting tips

at free seminar Saturday

The Travis County Master Gardener Association will sponsor a free gardening seminar “Selecting, Planting and Caring for Your Trees” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Austin Area Garden Center in Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road.

Master Gardener Jerry Naiser will highlight proper steps in planting that help reduce transplant shock and root damage to the tree.

No registration is required. Attendance to the seminar is free, but a park admission fee is required.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Harvest Moon Festival

begins Saturday morning

The Harvest Moon Festival and 19th anniversary celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Asian American Cultural Center, 11713 Jollyville Road.

The free festival will feature Asian cultural performances, music, dance, games, food and Taiko drum and martial arts demonstrations.

For information: asianamericancc.com.

CEDAR PARK

‘Secret Life of Pets 2’

shown Friday in park

The Parks and Recreation Department will present a free screening of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” as part of its Movies in the Park series at 7:40 p.m. Friday at Milburn Park, 1901 Sun Chase Blvd.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will not be available, but guests can bring a picnic. Glass containers are prohibited.

ROUND ROCK

Teen Council schedules

kickoff event Friday

The Brushy Creek Teen Council will host a kickoff event from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Community Center Park, 16318 Great Oaks Drive.

Teens ages 13-18 can learn about the Teen Council, have pizza and play sand volleyball, inflatable bungee and boxing games, and kickball.

American-Statesman staff