The Waxahachie Lady Indians have reached the start of district play, with the matches that really count beginning Friday evening.

The Lady Indians (25-10) enter their District 7-6A slate with a renewed head of steam after bouncing back from a straight-set road loss more than two weeks ago. They will take a three-game winning streak — as well as a 20-match streak in district play — into their loop opener at South Grand Prairie with first serve set for 5:30 p.m. for the varsity.

Waxahachie ran the table and won the 7-6A championship a year ago, making it to the region quarterfinals before dropping a five-set heartbreaker to eventual region runner-up Southlake Carroll.

All three wins in the Lady Indians’ recent run were sweeps against Forney, Lewisville and Corsicana.

The Lady Indians won seven in a row at one point in August, but the schedule toughened up toward the end of the month with the Volleypalooza tournament, in which the team finished 6-3, followed by a straight-set setback at Trophy Club Byron Nelson.

Senior setter Ragan Ward has accounted for almost 85 percent of the entire team’s assists, notching 847 so far this season. Ward also leads the team in points off serve, with 188.

Senior Lacy Mott is the team’s top attacker with a season total of 412 kills. Mott also has served a team-high 46 aces.

Seniors Madi Babers and Baylee Whitehead have played all 86 of the Lady Indians’ sets this fall. Babers leads the team in total blocks with 50 on the season; and Whitehead, a libero, leads the team in digs with 429 on the year, averaging five per set. Whitehead is also second on the squad with 181 service points and is tied with Ward for second with 35 aces.

Likewise, junior outside hitter Kate Morgan has hardly left the floor, with 186 kills, 20 total blocks, 248 digs and 32 aces. Sophomore Jh’kyah Head has also been a top contributor for the Lady Indians with 78 total blocks on the season.

Following tonight’s district road opener, the Lady Indians will host back-to-back matches against Mansfield Lake Ridge next Tuesday and DeSoto a week from Friday.