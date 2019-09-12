Thursday forecast for Austin: Brrr! We're positively shivering thinking about the day's high temperature of 93 degrees. Let's hope that National Weather Service's forecast holds true, because we've been stuck in a streak of triple-digit days.

Wednesday marked the 10th day in a row that the Austin area recorded a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, according to the weather service. That means nearly the entire month of September has felt like the middle of summer.

Can you see why we're practically jumping for joy over the lower, albeit still hot, high for the day? The only thing that could make this better is a little bit of rain and clear skies.

Well, we're in luck— skies will be partly sunny throughout the day and a 20% chance of rain will exist after 1 p.m., forecasters said.

Skies will become partly cloudy come nighttime when temperatures dip to a low of 72 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain chances will return next week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 97. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 97. Partly cloudy with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96.