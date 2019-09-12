Waxahachie at Flower Mound Marcus

What: Non-district

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Marauder Stadium

Records: Waxahachie 1-1; Marcus 1-1

Broadcast: KBEC 1390 AM / 99.1 FM

Series: Marcus leads 3-0

Last year: Marcus won 21-7

Last week: Waxahachie beat Mesquite Poteet 53-46; Marcus beat McKinney Boyd 26-19

Who to watch: Waxahachie: QB Campbell Sullivan, WR Brandon Hawkins Jr.; Marcus: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LB Ethan Barr

Update: The Indians snapped a 10-game losing streak and notched the first home victory for head coach Todd Alexander … Preston Hodge, who intercepted 2 passes, also sparked the Indians with a 2-point conversion return after a Poteet PAT try was blocked, beginning the team’s comeback from 22 down ... Marcus’ Nussmeier had a breakout performance last week with 388 passing yards and 3 TDs.

Joshua at Midlothian

What: District 5-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: MISD Stadium

Records: Joshua 0-2, 0-0; Midlothian 2-0, 0-0

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/522

Series: Midlothian leads 20-7

Last year: Midlothian won 48-30

Last week: Joshua lost to Lake Worth 65-54; Midlothian beat Killeen Shoemaker 51-30

Who to watch: Joshua: WR Noah Smith, QB Landon Gest; Midlothian: RB Ethan Hill, QB Tate Corbin

Update: The Panthers piled up plenty of yards on the ground, gaining 423 total … Hill suffered hard luck after being brought down short of the goal line twice on a pair of 60-plus-yard gainers … Joshua’s last win against Midlothian was in 1981, a year where the Owls went 9-1 but missed the playoffs on a loss to Cedar Hill … The Owls’ last winning season was in 1996.

Frisco Heritage at Red Oak

What: Non-district

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Billy Goodloe Stadium

Records: Heritage 1-1; Red Oak 1-1

Broadcast: www.sportsgram.net

Last year: Red Oak won 41-14

Last week: Heritage beat Dallas Wilson 43-28; Red Oak beat Princeton 77-48

Who to watch: Heritage: WR Kyle Bradford, QB Easton Swetnam; Red Oak: RB C.J. Palmer, QB Joshua Ervin

Update: Red Oak ran for 486 yards last week, averaging nearly 14 yards per carry, with Palmer amassing 257 yards and 3 scores … Additionally, Ervin was a perfect 13-for-13 through the air for 241 yards and 5 TDs … Swetnam threw 4 TD passes for Frisco Heritage last week, 3 of which went to Bradford, who caught 11 passes for 175 yards.

Ennis at Kaufman

What: District 8-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lions Stadium

Records: Ennis 1-1, 0-0; Kaufman 0-2, 0-0

Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM

Series: Ennis leads 7-2

Last year: Kaufman won 37-7

Last week: Ennis lost to Dallas Bishop Lynch 41-34; Kaufman lost to Crandall 48-0

Who to watch: Ennis: QB Collin Drake, WR Laylon Spencer; Kaufman: RB/LB lademien Bailey, WR/DB Darius McGee

Update: Drake passed for 427 yards and 4 TDs against Bishop Lynch, including 3 TDs of 77 yards or longer to Spencer ... Ennis’ Jarius Jones saw limited action in the loss to Bishop Lynch … Kaufman’s inaugural 5A campaign — including last year’s surprising result against Ennis — was highly successful in 2018, but the Lions have been outscored 93-10 at the outset of 2019.

Midlothian Heritage at Decatur

What: Non-district

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Eagle Stadium

Records: Heritage 1-1; Decatur 2-0

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524

Series: Heritage leads 3-0

Last year: Heritage won 56-21

Last week: Heritage lost to Kennedale 35-28; Decatur beat Alvarado 49-42

Who to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; Decatur: QB Roman Fuller, RB Gunner Ragsdale

Update: Heritage suffered only its third regular-season loss in its 4-season varsity history ... Sumbler and Wilkerson connected for 150 passing yards and 2 TDs, including a 92-yarder … Decatur is ranked No. 8 in Class 4A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Life Waxahachie at Kemp

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Yellow Jacket Stadium

Records: Life 1-1; Kemp 0-2

Last year: Kemp won 33-28

Last week: Life lost to FW Nolan Catholic 74-26; Kemp lost to Mabank 48-0

Who to watch: Life: QB Gage Mayfield, RB Sir Michael Veasley; Kemp: WR Ethyn Ervin, WR/DB Logan Greathouse

Update: Mayfield had 297 total yards and 3 TDs as the Mustangs picked up 4-05 total yards ... Life’s defense was on the field for only 49 plays against Nolan, but 11 of those plays went for touchdowns … Kemp has been outscored 98-0 through 2 games.

Quinlan Ford at Ferris

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Yellowjacket Stadium

Records: Quinlan 1-1; Ferris 1-1

Last year: Ferris won 39-0

Last week: Quinlan beat Dallas Molina 62-7; Ferris beat Benbrook 33-0

Who to watch: Quinlan: QB Eli Chambers, WR/DB Colt Cooper; Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, RB Kayden Barnes

Update: Ferris’ defense rose up against Benbrook, allowing just 88 total offensive yards and getting 4 takeaways … The Yellowjackets struggled in the passing game, but Aguinaga threw 2 TD tosses to Matthew Nunez against Benbrook … Quinlan’s Cooper had a team-leading 12 tackles and caught a 60-yard TD pass in last week’s rout of Molina.

Maypearl at Clifton

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Cub Stadium

Records: Maypearl 2-0; Clifton 1-1

Last year: Clifton won 47-0

Last week: Maypearl beat Dallas Gateway Charter 57-12; Clifton lost to Crawford 16-12

Who to watch: Maypearl: QB Jaxson Emerton, RB/LB Cooper Maxwell; Clifton: QB Mason Brandenberger, WR T.J. Ferch

Update: Emerton passed for 2 TDs and the Panthers racked up 26 first downs in an easy victory against Gateway Charter ... Clifton is ranked No. 9 in Class 3A Division II by DCTF, down 4 spots after last week’s loss … The Cubs led 12-9 going into the fourth quarter last week, but gave up a TD with 6:09 left.

Millsap at Palmer

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Millsap 2-0; Palmer 2-0

Last year: Palmer won 22-13

Last week: Millsap beat Callisburg 21-0; Palmer beat Grand Saline 55-14

Who to watch: Millsap: QB Jace Davis, WR/DB Dayson Benfer; Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, RB Dylan Tyree

Update: Cisneros was sharp against Grand Saline, rushing for 107 yards and a score and completing 12 of 17 pass attempts for 250 yards and 5 TDs, including 2 TDs to Ben Waddle … Millsap won despite only 129 yards of total offense, as Davis called his own number for 2 TDs and Austin McBroom scooped and scored on defense.

Blooming Grove at Italy

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Gladiator Coliseum

Records: Blooming Grove 2-0; Italy 0-2

Last year: Blooming Grove won 41-18

Last week: Blooming Grove beat Kerens 41-7; Italy lost to Mildred 35-33

Who to watch: Blooming Grove: RB Jalen Coleman, QB Carson Rucks; Italy: QB Jayden Saxon, WR/DB Cahl Horn

Update: The Gladiators are facing a 3A opponent for the third week in a row ... Coleman rushed for 136 yards and 2 TDs as Blooming Grove shook off a first-quarter Kerens score to win going away.

Union Hill at Avalon

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Eagle Field

Records: Union Hill 2-0; Avalon 2-0

Last year: Union Hill won 64-14

Last week: Union Hill beat Dallas Lutheran 52-6; Avalon beat Iredell 79-32

Who to watch: Union Hill: RB/LB Michael Colbert, QB/DB Cristian Aguillon; Avalon: QB/DB Miguel Padron, RB/LB Rhett Newton

Update: Padron racked up impressive yardage against Iredell, rushing 20 times for 212 yards and 3 TDs, passing for 135 more yards with 4 scores and picking off 2 passes on defense … Newton added 88 rushing, 89 receiving and 61 kick return yards for the Eagles.

Milford at Oakwood

What: Non-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Panther Field

Records: Milford 2-0; Oakwood 2-0

Last year: Milford won 57-42

Last week: Milford beat Abbott 60-14; Oakwood beat Aquilla 53-8

Who to watch: Milford: QB Ricky Pendleton, WR Ka’charo Cook; Oakwood: RB Key’Undre Davis, RB/DB Jerimiah Sargent

Update: Pendleton is the Bulldogs’ leading passer and rusher, with 290 yards through the air and 260 more on the ground … Oakwood reached the Class 1A Division II state semifinals a year ago, losing to eventual champion Strawn.