4 p.m. update: Forecasters are expecting significant weather, including thunderstorms with winds reaching up to 40 mph, to sweep across the Austin area in the next hour.

According to the National Weather Service, meteorologists are tracking a line of storms stretching from Cedar Creek to Buda and from Fischer to the Fair Oaks Ranch area, moving northwest at around 30 mph. Doppler radar indicated a mass of storms moving north into Bastrop County.

Forecasters say residents of Hays, Travis, Blanco, Gillespie, Bastrop, Kendall and Comal counties should be prepared for significant weather until 4:45 p.m.

Earlier forecast: The rain is back, baby! At least that's what the National Weather Service forecast indicates — we have a 50% chance of rain, mainly after 8 a.m., albeit with projected rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.

Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with a high near 95, although the humidity could make it feel more like 104. Rain chances will continue into the evening, forecasters said, as overnight temperatures slip to as low as a mild 74 degrees.

But before we get into the extended forecast for the rest of the week, can we talk about Tuesday? We got measurable rain in Austin for the first time this month AND still extended our streak of triple-digit temperatures to nine days. Not only did Austin's main weather station at Camp Mabry record 0.19 inch of rain but the city's high temperature of 101 on Tuesday also tied the daily record set in 2000, the weather service said.

According to the weather service's extended forecast, a chance of rain will linger into Thursday but temperatures will remain above normal heading into the weekend and into next week:

Thursday: A 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m. under partly sunny skies and a high near 94 (with humidity making it feel more like 100). At night, continued rain chances before 8 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy with a low around 73.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 96. Then, mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 97. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 96, then partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Monday: A 30% chance of rain, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 97. Rain chances continue under partly cloudy skies with a low around 75.