Interstate 35 (Travis County): The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Slaughter Lane and William Cannon Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights and the Exit 228 for William Cannon will also be closed. The northbound right two lanes will be closed between U.S. 290 and St. Johns Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed between St. Johns and Huntland Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Texas 71 and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound William Cannon exit No. 228 and left lane on the frontage road will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to midnight. The northbound exit No. 230A to Ben White Boulevard and the right main lane will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Boggy Creek and Nelms drives from midnight until 5 a.m. Tuesday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Texas 71 and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed across William Cannon from 9 p.m. Tuesday to midnight. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed at Grand Avenue Parkway from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound right two lanes will be closed between Slaughter Lane and William Cannon from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights and Exit No. 228 will also be closed. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon exit and William Cannon Drive from midnight until 3 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon and Stassney Lane through Sept. 20. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost Drive through Sept. 20. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; traffic will go through the intersection.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Reduced to one northbound lane between Cabela’s Drive and the Travis County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and ramps will be closed as needed. The northbound right lane will be closed between Exit 205 for Loop 82 and the overpass at Loop 82 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 183: The northbound lanes will be closed at Texas 71 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights; detour east on Texas 71 and turn around at Spirit of Texas Drive. Reduced to one northbound lane between Thompson Lane and Montopolis Drive from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday; expect short duration full closures after midnight. The right lane will be closed in both directions at Whitewing Drive from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Alternating single lane closures in both directions between Texas 138 and County Road 258 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures across Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in turnarounds at Manor/Springdale Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound right turn lane will be closed at Manor Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Bolm Road and Montopolis Drive from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between U.S. 290 and Manor/Springdale Road from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Loyola Lane and Purple Sage Drive from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between TechniCenter Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Reduced to one lane on the southbound frontage road between Loyola Lane and MLK from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The northbound exit to Manor/Springdale Road will be closed from 9:30 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday; detour via U.S. 290 exit and turnaround. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor/Springdale Road from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The southbound ramp to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights; use I-35 North exit to the frontage road. The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. The southern part of Levander Loop near the Colorado River will be closed through January.

U.S. 290: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Tara Lane and the Hays County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The westbound right lane will be closed at South Congress Avenue for 400 feet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The left lane on the westbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Wadford Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Loop 360 and Russell Drive from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Texas 29: The eastbound right lane will be closed for 1,000 feet east of Ronald Reagan Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: Alternating closures of southbound FM 734-Parmer Lane exit (No. 436) and southbound U.S. 290 exit (No. 437) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound entrance ramp and right main lane will be closed after Blue Bluff Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Barton Skyway and the Loop 360 exit from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to Airport Boulevard off northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 619: Reduced to one lane at Little Drivey Brushy Creek between FM 1466 and County Road 470 through Oct. 12. A temporary traffic signal or flaggers will be used as needed.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane in each direction between the Williamson County line and Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions between Harris Branch Parkway and Samsung Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 1625: Permanently closed between McKenzie Road and U.S. 183. Detour via McKenzie Road until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

RM 2222: The right lane will be closed in alternating directions between Loop 1 and Paradox Cove from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; closures will be westbound, then eastbound. The eastbound right lane will be closed approaching McNeil Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Various closures in both directions between River Place Boulevard and Siteo del Rio from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

RM 2243: Reduced to one lane in each direction at varying locations between U.S. 183 and Weir Ranch Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): No access to/from Westlake Drive at RM 2244 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Various full closures on Westwood and Westbrook drives; Beaver, Buckeye and Blueridge trails; Bulian Lane and at RM 2244 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The westbound right lane will be closed between Walsh Tarlton and Bulian lanes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Blue Bluff Road: Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Sept. 22.

Bluestein Drive: Closed west of U.S. 183 until Sept. 27. Detour via TechniCenter or Hudson Street. Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

River Place Boulevard: The southbound left turn lane at 3M will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice. East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.