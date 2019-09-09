Country singer and American Idol season 17 (ABC season two) alum Jade Flores is set to perform at Red Oak's 41st Founder's Day celebration on Sept. 14.

The Waxahachie native and Red Oak resident is expected to draw a large crowd to the event. City officials estimate about 2,000 people will come and go throughout the day.

"Founder's Day is an annual citywide event where the [community] members of Red Oak can come out and see the best of what Red Oak can offer," President of the Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce Clint Woodward said. "They also get to come out and experience the community in ways we don't see on a regular basis."

The chamber is responsible for organizing the event, which they hope will bring business activity to the city.

Vendor booths and food trucks, many of them based in the Red Oak area, will be present with all kinds of foods and treats, including cookies, spices and honey. Locally made arts and crafts will also be available for sale. The Daily Light will also be on-site for those interested in subscriptions.

"We are certainly hoping that we can capture most of the community throughout the day," the chamber president said. "We want to see our community there."

Flores will take to the stage in the afternoon, but the festivities kick off in the morning with a grand parade featuring about 400 school students.

"We bring in kids from both Red Oak ISD and Life School," Woodward said. "That way, the community can come out and see the great things our school districts are doing."

One of the highlights of the event – Red Oak's Got Talent – allows residents to show off their talents in the adults' and kids' competition. The adult winner will receive $200, and the young champion will walk away with $100.

This is Woodward's first Founder's Day as president of the chamber. Calling it "a great community-building event," Woodward has high expectations.

"Being that it's such a great community event, the city is involved, the school districts are involved, every aspect of our city is involved, so my expectation is to have a large community presence out there," Woodward pointed out. "Red Oak is known for being such a hospitable place. Let's come out and prove it."

The fun and excitement will take place on the grounds of Watkins Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 972-617-0906 or send an email to chamberassist@redoakareachamber.org