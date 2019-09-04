The Midlothian Mirror and Waxahachie Daily Light are pleased to announce Patrick Clarke and Bill Spinks as the newest additions to our editorial staff.

Clarke joined us in July and has rolled up his sleeves up from day one to handle the intense coverage demands of both publications. Spinks, who will cover sports and Midlothian community news, began on Friday with coverage of the Battle of 287 rivalry football game.

“I’m proud to bring two journalists into our organization that bring such a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table,” said Waxahachie Media Group Advertising and Operations Director Colten Crist. “This is the foundation of a very strong team, and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Before joining us, Clarke worked in New York as a broadcast news writer and producer for the Fox News Channel and a Good Morning America producer and digital news writer for ABC News. He holds a Master of Science degree in journalism from Northwestern University in Evanston/Chicago, Illinois. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada, where he graduated with honors.

Spinks is a 1996 graduate of Arkansas Tech University. Since 2000, he has been writing for the Herald Democrat in Sherman, Texas, where he acted as sports editor from 2005-2017.

Spinks has also worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Denton Record Chronicle, among other publications.

“Bill and I have worked together for years at Texoma Marketing and Media Group, so I know how much potential he will bring to our sports pages and the Mirror,” said managing editor Rebecca Jones. “And Patrick is just a pleasure to work with — he is kind, studious and hardworking. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Patrick Clarke can be reached at pclarke@waxahachietx.com. Bill Spinks can be reached at wspinks@waxahachietx.com.