Using Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, Frontera is world's fifth most-powerful supercomputer.

The University of Texas on Tuesday unveiled Frontera, the fastest supercomputer at any U.S. university and among the most powerful in the world.

Frontera, a $60 million supercomputer funded by the National Science Foundation, will give researchers from around the country the ability to perform ambitious studies that could lead to discoveries in all fields of science, from astrophysics to zoology.

In 2018, the National Science Foundation announced that it would award UT's Texas Advanced Computing Center with the grant. Frontera is at the J.J. Pickle Research Campus at 10100 Burnet Road and will operate for five years. After that, the grant will support the design of a follow-up system in five years that will be 10 times more powerful, the university said.

"Academic researchers have never had a tool this powerful to solve the problems that matter to them,” TACC executive director Dan Stanzione said in a written statement. “We are proud to launch Frontera — a new, national resource for science that will power the discoveries of the future.”

To match what Frontera will compute in just one second, a person would have to perform one calculation every second for about 1 billion years, the university said. Frontera was named the fifth most-powerful supercomputer in the world, according to the Top500 list.

The supercomputer has been supporting science applications since June and more than three dozen teams have conducted research with it so far.

Frontera combines Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with second generation Intel Xeon scalable processors.

Dell EMC is a subsidiary of Round Rock-based Dell Technologies. The company purchased data storage giant EMC Corp. in 2016 for roughly $67 billion, making it the biggest tech buyout in history.

Thierry Pellegrino, Dell Technologies vice president of high performance computing, called Frontera an "incredible feat."

"Through our longstanding collaboration with (Texas Advanced Computing Center), Frontera joins a legacy of some of the world’s highest performing supercomputers built by Dell Technologies," Pellegrino said in a written statement. "Frontera, designed with the latest technological innovations, will enable groundbreaking discoveries and human advancements, spanning artificial intelligence to astrophysics and energy research."