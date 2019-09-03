MILES - The 42nd Miles Cotton Festival will be held Sept. 13-14. The annual event is sponsored by the Miles Preservation Authority.

Friday events include the jackpot best Salsa contest at 7:30 p.m. at the Weatherby Hall on West 1st Street. Turn-in time is between 6:45-7 p.m. and entry fee is $10. Contestants can enter as many times as they want and the top three places will win cash.

New this year is a Foosball tournament at 6:30 p.m. across from Weatherby Hall. Entry fee is $30 for a six-man team.

Saturday kicks off with the Miles Masonic Lodge pancake breakfast from 6-9 a.m. at the Weatherby Hall. The cotton stalk contest will start at 9 a.m. in the Miles Young Farmers Show Barn on Railroad Avenue. Arts and crafts and food booths also will open at 9 a.m. in the City Park. A Kids' Fair with inflatable fun will be located across from the City Park.

The cook-off begins at 9 a.m. in the Miles Preservation Authority Park with the categories of brisket, chicken, ribs and beans. A special margarita contest also will be held.

The downtown parade begins at 10 a.m. and no advanced entry is required. Line-up is on East 3rd Street at 9 a.m.

The Miles Public Library will have an all-day sidewalk book give-away downtown and the Miles Heritage Museum, located inside the historic 1904 Opera House, will be open until 2 p.m. Classic cars will be on display until 12 p.m. on 2nd Street.

The festival will conclude with the Cotton Queen's Contest at 6:30 p.m. in the Miles ISD Auditorium.

For more information, call:

Salsa contest: 325-245-7059

Foosball: 325-374-0554

Cotton Stalk: 325-468-3461

Parade: 325-340-5151

Arts/Crafts/Food: 325-895-0296

Cook-off: 325-468-3501

General: 325-468-3151, 325-245-7059, 325-227-0013