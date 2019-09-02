Just more than a week after the kidnapping death of a 6-year-old boy stunned Waxahachie and the nation, the scars remain fresh. But two local residents are working to do their part to help heal the pain left by the unspeakable tragedy.

Lacey Trevino, one of Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann’s T-ball coaches in the Waxahachie YMCA league along with Kacey Solis, informed the Daily Light that a candlelight memorial event will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Waxahachie Sports Complex, at 151 Broadhead Road, in honor of little Ollie. Several members of the local “Y” are helping with arrangements.

Pastor Bruce Zimmerman of Waxahachie Bible Church, which the Wiedemanns attended, and Jessica Smith will be speaking, according to an informational flyer released by the two coaches. Lindsy Lockhart will sing two songs to honor Ollie.

Trevino said the league is holding a toy and food drive. All donations will be given to a local charity in Ollie’s name. There will be a drive-thru lane to take donations from 6-9 p.m., along with a donation box on the field.

Funeral services were held on Saturday at Waxahachie Bible Church for Ollie, who was abducted by his non-custodial mother after she was supposed to drop him off at school the morning of Aug. 23. After Ollie never arrived at school, his father, John Wiedemann, called police, setting off a search that was followed by an Amber Alert in the early evening.

Shortly afterward, the bodies of both Ollie and his mother, 46-year-old Candace Harbin, were found inside a 2012 Nissan Quest minivan inside a parking garage near the Ellis County Courthouse. Harbin had been denied visitation rights with Ollie in initial divorce proceedings and had only recently had those rights restored.

A candlelight vigil was held downtown the following evening, with more than a hundred in attendance, many laying gifts at an impromptu memorial at the garage.

Ollie had last been seen in the 400 block of West Franklin St. wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes, according to the alert.

The case is still under investigation and authorities do not expect to release an autopsy report for several more weeks.